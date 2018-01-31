Menu
Rocky council continues small business training subsidies

Rockhampton Regional Council's city hall.
Rockhampton Regional Council's city hall. File
Michelle Gately
by

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council will continue offering subsidised training courses for local businesses, as part of the Gear Up Rocky campaign.

The Certificate IV in Small Business Management covers areas including: time management, business planning, customer service, marketing, digital action plans, compliance and small business finance.

The course costs $2,390 and in some cases the State Government covers $1,935.

Councillors yesterday agreed to provide another subsidy of $455 to either cover remaining costs or help those who don't meet State Government criteria.

Documents presented in council state the program had "significant uptake” from local businesses last year. The subsidy will cost a total of $20,250 in the 2017/18 financial year.

