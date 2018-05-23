Rocky council discuss device to combat trolley dumping

Councillor Neil Fisher with trolleys collected from Moores Creek on Clean Up Australia 2014 . Neil is pushing for locking devices to be installed on trolleys in Rockhampton.

IMAGINE city streets, footpaths and waterways free of dumped shopping trolleys.

It's a world Rockhampton region Councillor Neil Fisher would love to see and he is pushing for.

Recently, Cr Fisher saw a locking device on shopping trolleys at a shopping centres at inner Brisbane suburb, Toowong.

The device is installed on one of the wheels with digitally-encoded radio frequency locking signal connected to a perimeter antenna.

Once the trolley has reached the edge of the perimeter, the wheel will lock.

Cr Fisher put the idea forward yesterday at Council's Planning and Regulatory meeting, stating it would be a great idea.

"We are having a lot of problems of trolleys in Moore's Creeks," he said.

"They push them across from shopping fair."

Elphinstone st is also believed to be a regular dumping ground for the trolleys.

"I have put in nine requests in two months out of Moores Creek alone," Cr Fisher said.

"There is two more this week."

The dumping of the trolleys has detrimental effects on the environment.

"It leads to the erosion of the bank and blocking of the river," he said.

Mayor Margaret Strelow welcomed the suggestion however she said clarification would be needed on who's role it is to look at the trolleys.

"My guess would be it is not a council by-law," she said.

"Would this be something the shops would do because the trolleys are worth money to them."

Council staff advised it was something "we can look at".

Cr Fisher agreed with the sentiments and is passionate to keep looking into the matter.

"Could you imagine our streets not littered with shopping trolleys," he said.

"I just thought if we can proactively work together.

"I just like the way they have ended up with the barrier at the Toowong shopping centre."

The Morning Bulletin understands in 2013, Ipswich City Council was the first council in Australia to implement a wheel lock system.

Retailers with fewer than 20 trolleys were required to install the system if they receive two infringement notices within 12 months for their trolleys being found away from the stores.

Retailers were given 12 months notice and those failing to comply faced fines up to $5500.

Ipswich City Council said the wheel lock costs about $45 per trolley.