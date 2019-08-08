Rocky council financial year budget comes out on top

A 'BANG ON' budget for the financial year of July 2018 to June 2019 has been delivered to Rockhampton Regional Council.

Chief financial officer Alicia Cutler presented the workings of the summary budget management report to councillors on Tuesday.

She detailed it was "bang on” to the expected budget and councillors were all enthusiastic to hear so.

It was noted that some of the end of financial year transactions, such as depreciation expenses, were to yet to be processed and would influence the final results. The transactions are expected to be processed by early this month.

The total operating revenue is reported at 104 per cent of the revised budget.

A key components of these results is the net rates and utility charges are at 102 per cent of budget and include rate payments made in advance.

Recoveries of debt collection fees from the resolution of properties in arrears were also higher than expected.

Council has received more funding over the year than was anticipated, bringing the grants, subsidies and contribution budget to 160 per cent.

Total capital income is at 89 per cent of the revised budget, after receiving $35million during the year.

The total capital expenditure is at 91 per cent, representing an actual spend of $113million.

The total investments are approximately $63.3million and total loans are $119million, following a loan drawdown in June for $15.5million.

Overall, the total operational revenue is ahead of budget at 104 per cent.

The report details the operational expenditure is also ahead of budget with 101 per cent spent.

RRC 2018/19 BUDGET