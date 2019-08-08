Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RRC Chief Financial Officer Alicia Cutler and Mayor Margaret Strelow
RRC Chief Financial Officer Alicia Cutler and Mayor Margaret Strelow contributed
Council News

Rocky council financial year budget comes out on top

vanessa jarrett
by
8th Aug 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 'BANG ON' budget for the financial year of July 2018 to June 2019 has been delivered to Rockhampton Regional Council.

Chief financial officer Alicia Cutler presented the workings of the summary budget management report to councillors on Tuesday.

She detailed it was "bang on” to the expected budget and councillors were all enthusiastic to hear so.

It was noted that some of the end of financial year transactions, such as depreciation expenses, were to yet to be processed and would influence the final results. The transactions are expected to be processed by early this month.

The total operating revenue is reported at 104 per cent of the revised budget.

A key components of these results is the net rates and utility charges are at 102 per cent of budget and include rate payments made in advance.

Recoveries of debt collection fees from the resolution of properties in arrears were also higher than expected.

Council has received more funding over the year than was anticipated, bringing the grants, subsidies and contribution budget to 160 per cent.

Total capital income is at 89 per cent of the revised budget, after receiving $35million during the year.

The total capital expenditure is at 91 per cent, representing an actual spend of $113million.

The total investments are approximately $63.3million and total loans are $119million, following a loan drawdown in June for $15.5million.

Overall, the total operational revenue is ahead of budget at 104 per cent.

The report details the operational expenditure is also ahead of budget with 101 per cent spent.

RRC 2018/19 BUDGET

  • Total operational revenue ahead of budget at 104 per cent
  • Operational expenditure 101 per cent
  • Rates paid in advance have contributed to the good result
council budget financial year tmbcouncil
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    'She's disgusting, filthy, cruel and awful'

    premium_icon 'She's disgusting, filthy, cruel and awful'

    News Year 12 student reveals how he executed exciting role in Matilda.

    CRUNCH TIME: Brendan's bid for Cup glory

    premium_icon CRUNCH TIME: Brendan's bid for Cup glory

    Rugby League Watch the livestream on The Morning Bulletin website

    Country, city women all benefit from close association

    premium_icon Country, city women all benefit from close association

    News Yeppoon Town Hall hosts regional conference until Saturday

    Why would someone steal a tribute to a fallen CQ war hero?

    premium_icon Why would someone steal a tribute to a fallen CQ war hero?

    News Community bands together to keep Stewie's memory alive