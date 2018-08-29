Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rocky Councillor Neil Fisher (right) at Rockhampton's landfill in 2016.
Rocky Councillor Neil Fisher (right) at Rockhampton's landfill in 2016. Madeline McDonald
Council News

Rocky Council flags change to waste collection and dump fees

Leighton Smith
by
29th Aug 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROCKHAMPTON Region Council is aiming to save money and time by looking at new ways to deal with waste.

At their meeting yesterday, Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow explained how residents, already struggling with high cost of living pressures, were currently being charged "excessively” to empty half a wheelie bin's worth of rubbish at the local landfill.

She said council planned to reduce its asking price of $8.50 for half a bin down to $5 from October 1 to provide some ratepayer relief.

Plans were also revealed to conduct a long overdue review of council's waste collection route.

It is understood that staff were currently stretched to the limit on the three collection days.

By making changes, not only could staff get better use of their equipment but a greater balance could be established between quiet and busy days.

dump fees margaret strelow rockhampton region council waste collection
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Layer of mud behind $2 million Rocky boat ramp blowout

    premium_icon Layer of mud behind $2 million Rocky boat ramp blowout

    Council News The project took an extra eight months to complete

    • 29th Aug 2018 1:00 AM
    Teenage boy accused of raping younger girlfriend

    premium_icon Teenage boy accused of raping younger girlfriend

    Crime The girl said "stop, get off me” after about two minutes

    • 29th Aug 2018 1:00 AM
    NAPLAN: CQ Schools waiting to see students' results

    premium_icon NAPLAN: CQ Schools waiting to see students' results

    News The nervous wait continues for schools across CQ

    CQUni officially appoints new Vice-Chancellor and President

    premium_icon CQUni officially appoints new Vice-Chancellor and President

    News Introducing the man stepping into the big shoes of Prof Scott Bowman

    Local Partners