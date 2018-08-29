Rocky Council flags change to waste collection and dump fees

ROCKHAMPTON Region Council is aiming to save money and time by looking at new ways to deal with waste.

At their meeting yesterday, Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow explained how residents, already struggling with high cost of living pressures, were currently being charged "excessively” to empty half a wheelie bin's worth of rubbish at the local landfill.

She said council planned to reduce its asking price of $8.50 for half a bin down to $5 from October 1 to provide some ratepayer relief.

Plans were also revealed to conduct a long overdue review of council's waste collection route.

It is understood that staff were currently stretched to the limit on the three collection days.

By making changes, not only could staff get better use of their equipment but a greater balance could be established between quiet and busy days.