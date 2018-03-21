Rocky council foils elaborate international fraud attempt

NOT ON OUR WATCH: Manager of Corporate and Technology Services Drew Stevenson and Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow are on the alert for scammers.

IN A dramatic moment during their Rockhampton Region Council meeting yesterday, it was revealed that the council had dodged a bullet worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

A sophisticated operation where overseas scammers posed as legitimate contractors defrauded the coffers of both Brisbane City Council ($450,905) and Townsville City Council ($294,192) in 2016.

Rockhampton Regional mayor Margaret Strelow said the council was paying attention to these crimes and put extra safeguards in place to ensure we wouldn't suffer a similar fate.

She explained how it was a requirement for the winner of a tender process to have their name published and with this information, the scammer could contact the winning contractor pretending to be from the council to glean valuable information.

They then tried to use that information by contacting the council and seeking to alter bank account details.

"Over two days in late February (February 21 and 22, 2018), an elaborate attempt was made to change a council supplier's (Polytan) banking details with the objective to redirect an invoice payment to another bank account,” a Corporate Services Monthly Report said.

"Polytan won the contract for the supply and installation of synthetic turf at the Kalka Shades hockey fields to the value of $822,270 (ex GST).

"In reviewing the call centre recording, the Polytan imposter was female, had a foreign accent and had an intimate knowledge of the Polytan accounts, invoice number and exact amount.”

The report detailed how RRC's Accounts Payable operating instructions and adopted Validation of Changes in the Accounts Payable Chart Procedure ensured the attempted fraudulent attack did not get past the first conversation with an AP Officer.

"That is, the attempt to defraud council of funds was unsuccessful,” the report said.

"As a result of this incident, both council's AP team and Polytan accounts team have implemented improved procedures.”

Manager of corporate and technology services Drew Stevenson said it was thanks to the robust system council had established that they managed to thwart the sophisticated attack.

"It's only that we have a system in place that triggers any of these critical changes to supply details,” Mr Stevenson said.

"The supplier wouldn't have known about it, it was simply we pay a legitimate invoice and it goes to a different bank account.

"This isn't unique, it's been successful at a couple of other councils, we're just fortunate we have a system in place that has pulled this up.”

He revealed on the initial invoice, the scammers sought to defraud council of just above $30,000.

"They just take little nibbles at a time and just slowly funnel it away until they're detected,” Mr Stevenson said.

"We also run a seven-day payment account, so that means even if there was something go wrong, we would detect it within the week.

"We record these calls and unfortunately it came through an undisclosed number so we haven't been able to report it to police, so all we've been able to do is talk with our suppliers and share our learnings.”