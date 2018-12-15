Rocky Council forced to pay costs for Kershaw RV legal case

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council has been ordered to pay legal costs to the Caravan Parks Association of Queensland following a landmark ruling in November which found the council's use of Kershaw Gardens for RV accommodation was unlawful under the Planning Act.

After the judgement was handed down on November15, only the question of costs remained.

The council accepted it was appropriate to have costs ordered against it but submitted that be limited to 50 per cent.

On Wednesday, the Planning and Environment Court of Queensland disagreed and order the council to pay costs.

The Caravan Parks Association of Queensland made three points in support of its contention that council pay costs: that it had been successful in its proceeding; that the facts and circumstances were that it had no alternative but to commence and prosecute proceedings; and that the council's conduct leading up to and during the proceeding was not consistent with its position as a local government which would be expected to comply with the planning law it is charged to uphold.

Colleen and Tony Fuhrmann enjoy visiting Rockhampton and staying at Kershaw Gardens as it provides everything they need. Steph Allen

Judge D.C.J. Williamson QC said in his judgement that the six features of the case put forward by the council to limit the order to 50 per cent were insufficient to have any persuasive force.

"The six features ... emphasised do not establish a basis for the figure of 50 per cent,” he said.

"It bears no relationship to the outcome of the proceeding and the orders made.”

Following the November ruling, Caravanning Queensland expressed its disappointment that there had been talk of caravanners boycotting Rockhampton as a result.

Caravanning Queensland general manager of parks Michelle Weston urged travellers not to boycott Rocky.

"No drive holiday in Queensland is complete without seeing the mighty Fitzroy River, experiencing the easy-going country hospitality, learning about the state's history, fossick for thundereggs, visiting Australia's gold mining towns, throw in a line for some incredible fishing or check out the award-winning, above-ground limestone caves at Capricorn Caves,” MsWeston said.

"To hear in recent days that caravanners are planning on bypassing this beautiful part of our state or calling on travellers to boycott the region is disappointing, especially when Rockhampton City Council had been unlawful in allowing the use of Kershaw Gardens for RV accommodation.”

The free camping site for travellers was established in 2014 but the council now has until February15 to stop the practice.