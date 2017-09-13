Rocky council gives latest update on flood levee progress

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council has been busy working towards meet the a series of conditions Capricornia MP Michelle Landry gave in July before she would support the construction of the South Rockhampton Flood Levee.

In mid July, Ms Landry said she required an EIS (Environmental Impact Statement), a completed development application, land acquisitions and consultation to take place before the levee would be considered.

General Manager of Regional Services Peter Kofod said Rockhampton Regional Council had engaged AECOM to review, update and progress the project.

"This will include preparing a Development Application that complies with changes to the legislation since the original feasibility study in 2014," Mr Koford said.

"Council will then appoint a project manager to oversee project development, early works and delivery activities.

"Initial contact has already been made with most property owners and any easements or property purchases that are necessary to build the levee will take place as the DA progresses."

Final alignment map for the South Rockhampton Flood Levee reveals exactly where will stay dry, and where potential water will be because of the levee. Rockhampton Regional Council

He said there would also be discussions with property owners outside the levee.

"It is not expected that this project will trigger an EIS," Mr Koford said.

"Council has budgeted to do the Main Drain and related flood valves in the 18/19 Council budget.

"This is the first tangible part of the project and is useful as a standalone project."

Mr Koford welcomed the State Government's commitment of $25 million on top of Council's $10 million.

"While the total project is $60 million, an initial commitment of $35million will see the project substantially started," he said.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry upon learning of the latest council update said she was really pleased that Council was now following the correct process for the South Rockhampton Flood Levee and undertaking appropriate drainage works.

"This is the most sensible news I have heard about the levee in a long time," she said.

"I also look forward to receiving an update on the community consultation process with landowners who will be adversely impacted by the construction - this is a vital step.

"As soon as the due diligence is complete I will, as promised, work with Council to find the appropriate funding mechanism. Both the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister have been highly supportive, but we also want to make sure that we get flood mitigation right."