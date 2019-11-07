Rocky council kicking their green goals

Minister for Main Roads Mark Bailey, Cr. Drew Wickerson, and MP Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke at the electric vehicle fast charger in the City Hall carpark.

PAPER STRAWS at Pilbeam Theatre are just one of the ways Rockhampton Regional Council is firmly cementing itself as an environmental and sustainable council, as demonstrated by the latest report.

Council’s environmental sustainability strategy quarterly progress report for the first quarter of this financial year was tabled at this week’s meeting.

The strategy provides a vision, shared objectives and pathways to advance sustainability across the Rockhampton region.

Some of the key achievements council has actioned include transitioning to 100 per cent A4 recycled paper in its operations.

The council’s vehicle fleet now has five Corolla hybrids, one Camry hybrid and two fully electric Nissan leafs.

The Tropicana event demonstrated sustainability with the focus on nature and the collaboration with schools for the calendar competition.

Council hosts a living sustainability program, sharing practical information and handy tips to over 2,000 residents each month via e-newsletters and workshops.

The Bringing Nature Back Native Plant program has seen over 4,000 native plants given to residents between July and September to promote an urban canopy cover in their own backyard.

10,000 copies of the Rockhampton Region Nature Play Passport, which focuses on spending time in local parks and natural areas, have been handed out.

The council has worked with Capricornia Catchments, Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority, Fitzroy Basin Association, Capircorn Conservation Council, Birdlife Capricornia and other organisations on various projects.

Road base materials are being recycled and reused at Dale Park at the Lakes Creek landfill complex by the civil operations team. Locally recycled glass is also rescued.

A long-term leachate pumping system was also constructed in September at the landfill.

Various programs, workshops and studies have been conducted over time along with some potential changes to the planning scheme in regards to stormwater and environmental significance mapping.

The Pilbeam Theatre is transitioning to paper straws, starting a battery disposal/recycling process, sending coffee pods to recycling and improving office recycling.

The report also noted raising the barrage would be sustainable and increase the region’s water security.

Lastly, public expressions of interest have begun for the design and construction of a solar energy facility at the Glenmore Water Treatment plant and other selected council sites.

“By continuing to deliver this strategy in partnership with our community, the private sector and other levels of government, council is demonstrating sustainability leadership and working together to support the liveability and prosperity of our region for current and future generations,” the report states.