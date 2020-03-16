Menu
Annastacia
Rocky council makes coronavirus call on 2020 show/big events

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
16th Mar 2020 10:19 AM
THE 2020 Rockhampton Agricultural Show has been cancelled following a special meeting at Rockhampton Regional Council this morning in relation to the coronavirus pandemic.

The mayoral minute states “given the peculiar nature of agricultural shows and their propensity to spread flu and illness, as a precautionary measure, this will include cancelling the Rockhampton Agricultural Show in 2020”.

Council also moved to cancel all council run large public events in May.

Cambil Brahmans farmer Lawson Camm with his prized bull who won Grand Champion Female and the 2019 Rockhampton Show.
Rockynats is not mentioned in the mayoral minute however the event is planned from June 26 to June 28 and it is noted that council will keep a watching brief for council organised events or events held at council facilities in June.

All public programs and events at council facilities have been cancelled for the remainder of March and April with the exclusion of Anzac Day at this point in time.

Council plans to have discussions with the veterans community to discuss Anzac Day commemorations for 2020 with a view to a smaller representative group conducting a Dawn Service.

This news comes after Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Friday large mass gatherings of more than 500 people would be banned from today.

More to follow.

