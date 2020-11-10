Menu
UNCERTAIN TIMES: Rockhampton Regional Council convened on Tuesday morning for a meeting without Mayor Margaret Strelow who resigned in shock circumstances yesterday.
Rocky council meeting goes ahead as normal

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
10th Nov 2020 9:31 AM
TODAY’S scheduled Rockhampton Regional Council meeting has gone ahead as planned.

Acting Mayor Neil Fisher, who was formerly deputy, made a short statement when opening the meeting.

He paid respect to “former Mayor Margaret Strelow” and said he spent a lot time through the night trying to think of things to say.

He choose the following quote:

“A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way” – John C. Maxwell.

He went on to say the community was in a great position as a result of her leadership.

He said at the end of the council meeting, a joint media release would be published with comments from all councillors.

This follows Mrs Strelow’s shock resignation which was announced late yesterday.

Councillor Fisher will be acting mayor with a decision on who will be the permanent mayor yet to be made.

