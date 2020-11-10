Rocky council meeting goes ahead as normal

UNCERTAIN TIMES: Rockhampton Regional Council convened on Tuesday morning for a meeting without Mayor Margaret Strelow who resigned in shock circumstances yesterday.

TODAY’S scheduled Rockhampton Regional Council meeting has gone ahead as planned.

Acting Mayor Neil Fisher, who was formerly deputy, made a short statement when opening the meeting.

He paid respect to “former Mayor Margaret Strelow” and said he spent a lot time through the night trying to think of things to say.

He choose the following quote:

“A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way” – John C. Maxwell.

He went on to say the community was in a great position as a result of her leadership.

He said at the end of the council meeting, a joint media release would be published with comments from all councillors.

This follows Mrs Strelow’s shock resignation which was announced late yesterday.

Councillor Fisher will be acting mayor with a decision on who will be the permanent mayor yet to be made.

