Rocky council meeting goes ahead as normal
TODAY’S scheduled Rockhampton Regional Council meeting has gone ahead as planned.
Acting Mayor Neil Fisher, who was formerly deputy, made a short statement when opening the meeting.
He paid respect to “former Mayor Margaret Strelow” and said he spent a lot time through the night trying to think of things to say.
He choose the following quote:
“A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way” – John C. Maxwell.
He went on to say the community was in a great position as a result of her leadership.
He said at the end of the council meeting, a joint media release would be published with comments from all councillors.
This follows Mrs Strelow’s shock resignation which was announced late yesterday.
Councillor Fisher will be acting mayor with a decision on who will be the permanent mayor yet to be made.
