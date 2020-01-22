Menu
Hawks player Wes Power in the cricket game against Rocky Renegades during the Stan Alberts Shield cricket competition in 2017.
Rocky council pledges $10K to indigenous cricket carnival

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
22nd Jan 2020 9:00 AM
FOR the fourth year in a row since the sports event’s conception, Rockhampton Regional Council has pledged to sponsor the 2020 Stan Alberts Shield Indigenous Cricket Carnival.

The carnival is to be held over Easter from April 9 to 12 at the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds.

It is the only indigenous 20/20 cricket carnival in Queensland and is aimed at promoting mental health, healthy lifestyles and community wellbeing. It also aims to create a pathway for juniors and seniors to play representative cricket.

Seven visiting teams are expected with age groups from seven to 12 years old mixed, 13 to 16 years old mixed, ladies, men and masters with a total of 22 teams overall.

Representatives from Queensland Bulls are also invited to attend.

The event has been projected to cost a total of $46,081.34 with council donating $10,000, plus waiving the hire fee of the cricket grounds.

