Rocky council pledges to protect the Great Barrier Reef

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council today reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the Great Barrier Reef by signing up to the Reef Guardian Council program for a further four years.

The Reef Guardian Council are recognised for their stewardship and educational programs aimed at reducing land- based impacts on the Great Barrier Reef.

Water and Supporting a Better Environment Portfolio Spokesperson, Councillor Donna Kirkland, said the program was all about councils across Queensland coming together to protect the reef.

“Although we are a little inland, the Rockhampton Regional Council area has key connections to the reef.” said Cr Kirkland.

“Our region has over of 407km2 of extensive wetlands, creeks, and river systems. The Fitzroy River itself is actually the largest river catchment flowing to the Great Barrier Reef lagoon.

“What we do in our yards, on our streets and across the landscape affects the health of our local waterways and ultimately the reef.

“Rockhampton also has local fishing and tourism businesses, along with local fishing infrastructure, that depend on our connection to the reef.”