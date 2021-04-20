Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the Rodboro and Dean streets intersection on April 19, 2021.
Emergency services at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the Rodboro and Dean streets intersection on April 19, 2021.
News

Rocky council responds to intersection safety concerns

Darryn Nufer
20th Apr 2021 6:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A two-car smash at a busy North Rockhampton intersection on Monday prompted a nearby resident to call for action to improve safety.

But the local council which is responsible for this stretch of road, has produced statistics which indicate the intersection may not be as bad as some perceive.

Just after 2pm on Monday, police were called to the corner of Rodboro and Dean streets where two vehicles collided.

One of the vehicles was suspected stolen after authorities received a report that several juveniles were seen exiting it and fleeing the crash scene.

Following The Morning Bulletin’s coverage of the incident, local resident Kaye Wickham raised her concerns on social media.

“This intersection is around the corner from us and is notorious for accidents,” she said.

“We’ve lived in our house for about four years and I’ve lost count of how many accidents there have been.

“Stolen car or not, I believe council should look at implementing something to help prevent the amount of accidents.

“I know it’s up to the drivers to pay attention, but it’s such a dangerous intersection.”

One of the vehicles damaged in the two-car smash at the corner of Rodboro and Dean streets, North Rockhampton.
One of the vehicles damaged in the two-car smash at the corner of Rodboro and Dean streets, North Rockhampton.

When asked to respond, Rockhampton Regional Council said it was aware of three reported crashes at the intersection over the past decade.

The authority said according to its records, the council had not received any enquiries from the community regarding the safety of the Rodboro and Dean streets intersection.

Councillor for Infrastructure Ellen Smith offered some advice for community members who were concerned.

“If any residents are worried about the safety of this intersection we really encourage them to get in touch with council so we can investigate their concerns,” she said.

At 1pm on Tuesday, a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said investigations into Monday’s crash were ongoing and no charges, nor fines, had been issued.

If you can assist police with information, contact PoliceLink on 131 444.

OTHER NEWS:

‘Confronting’: TCC students re-enact fatal car crash

‘Scary’: Girl, 10, finds needle in strawberry from CQ store

CQ jockey has misconduct ban overturned

rockhampton intersection crashes
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Confronting’: TCC students re-enact fatal car crash

        Premium Content ‘Confronting’: TCC students re-enact fatal car crash

        News The students learnt about important road safety and the fatal five in the realistic demonstration.

        • 20th Apr 2021 5:00 PM
        REIQ calls for government help as vacancy rates remain low

        Premium Content REIQ calls for government help as vacancy rates remain low

        Property The report revealed 70.2 per cent of the state’s rental vacancies remained under 1...

        • 20th Apr 2021 4:47 PM
        No confidence repeat DV offender would comply with bail

        Premium Content No confidence repeat DV offender would comply with bail

        Crime A man with eight convictions for domestic violence and one for deprivation of...

        Dehydrated crew member flown to Rocky during 15-hour rescue

        Premium Content Dehydrated crew member flown to Rocky during 15-hour rescue

        News WATCH: An 11-metre yacht requested assistance after it had engine failure.