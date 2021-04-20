Rocky council responds to intersection safety concerns

Emergency services at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the Rodboro and Dean streets intersection on April 19, 2021.

A two-car smash at a busy North Rockhampton intersection on Monday prompted a nearby resident to call for action to improve safety.

But the local council which is responsible for this stretch of road, has produced statistics which indicate the intersection may not be as bad as some perceive.

Just after 2pm on Monday, police were called to the corner of Rodboro and Dean streets where two vehicles collided.

One of the vehicles was suspected stolen after authorities received a report that several juveniles were seen exiting it and fleeing the crash scene.

Following The Morning Bulletin’s coverage of the incident, local resident Kaye Wickham raised her concerns on social media.

“This intersection is around the corner from us and is notorious for accidents,” she said.

“We’ve lived in our house for about four years and I’ve lost count of how many accidents there have been.

“Stolen car or not, I believe council should look at implementing something to help prevent the amount of accidents.

“I know it’s up to the drivers to pay attention, but it’s such a dangerous intersection.”

One of the vehicles damaged in the two-car smash at the corner of Rodboro and Dean streets, North Rockhampton.

When asked to respond, Rockhampton Regional Council said it was aware of three reported crashes at the intersection over the past decade.

The authority said according to its records, the council had not received any enquiries from the community regarding the safety of the Rodboro and Dean streets intersection.

Councillor for Infrastructure Ellen Smith offered some advice for community members who were concerned.

“If any residents are worried about the safety of this intersection we really encourage them to get in touch with council so we can investigate their concerns,” she said.

At 1pm on Tuesday, a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said investigations into Monday’s crash were ongoing and no charges, nor fines, had been issued.

If you can assist police with information, contact PoliceLink on 131 444.

