RECYCLING COMMITMENT: Rockhampton Councillor Neil Fisher with the recycled items where glass is sourced to create contruction bedding sand. Photo Michelle Gately / Morning Bulletin
News

Rocky council reveal future of region's recycling service

Sean Fox
by
20th Apr 2018 8:36 AM

ALL eyes have turned to the Rockhampton region in hopes for it to save its kerbside recycling service.

This follows Ipswich City Council's decision to say goodbye to its waste recycling programs due to the cost involved with "the rising level of contaminated or non-recyclable rubbish in yellow bins”.

Rockhampton Regional Councillor Neil Fisher said there were no plans for the region, a leading area for recycling, to lose its service, but would have to face hurdles in order for it to stay.

He believed the community has a responsibility to look what is inside their recycling bins.

"While council can do its part, the community has a vital role to play and there has never been a more important time than now to make sure you are recycling properly,” Cr Fisher said.

"In the meantime, Rockhampton will continue to offer the kerbside recycling service and work through the challenges but, as I've said, this is something Council cannot solve on its own.

Mr Fisher said although glass was crushed locally, he wanted to work alongside CQUniversity to explore ideas to enable other materials to be reused locally which "might trigger a positive”.

He explained contamination rates were becoming more important for the Rockhampton region to hold onto its kerbside recycling service.

"Our contamination levels for our 6,000 tonnes of collected recycling each year are about 21%...that's more than 1,200 tonnes going back into landfill,” Mr Fisher said.

"The lower our contamination rate, the more viable recycling is. It is up to our community to make sure only recyclables are going into that yellow-lid bin.

"We will need all levels of Government and the community working together to keeps this service going into the future,” Mr Fisher said.

A full list of what you can recycle is available at the Rockhampton Regional Council website.

neil fisher recycling rockhampton regional council tmbcouncil
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

