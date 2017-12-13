Rocky council reveals opening date for new slides

The waterslides at the 42nd Battalion Memorial Swimming Pool North Rockhampton are starting to take shape.

THE wait is finally over for eager Rockhampton residents to slip and slide down the region's major summer attraction.

Thousands are expected to flood to the 42nd Battalion Memorial Pool to test out the new waterslides when they officially open to the public this Saturday.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said the three 10-metre slides were sure to be a hit with families over the summer school holidays, but is encouraging people to not all come at once.

L-R Cr. Cherie Rutherford, Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga and Mayor Margaret Strelow with an artists impression of the waterslide as it will look while surrounded by the composite parts of the actual slide. Chris Ison ROK251017cwaterslide4

"Day by day and piece by piece, the community has eagerly seen these slides come together and the excitement ahead of the opening this Saturday is absolutely enormous among residents,” she said.

"We are expecting thousands of people to enjoy the slides, but we encourage everyone to not all come at once and to remember that the slides are here to stay now, with all of summer to enjoy them.

"Projects like this and the Cedric Archer Water Park at Gracemere are the best possible Christmas gifts council can give the community. We are very grateful to the Queensland Government for providing the funds, but we have certainly had the fun of choosing the projects.”

For those eager to secure their waterslide rides this Saturday, the $2 entry fee must be pre-booked and paid at the 42nd Battalion Memorial Pool kiosk prior to Saturday, December 16.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga labelled it a return to glory for the north side pool.

"We announced funding for the Works for Queensland program earlier this year and earmarked projects that would really add to the community's social and sporting pursuits,” she said.

"This complex is perfectly located with close proximity to schools and community infrastructure, so it's the kind of support we want to give back to the community to help provide fun and contemporary facilities for people to enjoy every day."

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke said the slides would offer an adventurous element for teenagers and the young at heart.

"This addresses the needs of our teenagers and young adults by offering a more thrill-seeking option in our recreational parks,” he said.

"The previous slides were extremely popular, but over time wear and tear took hold, so we were absolutely thrilled to be bringing them back, to not only give the young kids but also the older kids a place to really enjoy themselves with their friends.”

This $1.3 million project was delivered through the Queensland Government's Works for Queensland program.