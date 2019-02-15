Rocky Council reveals plans for special tour to China

A CONTINGENT from Rockhampton will visit our sister city in China in early November and you are all invited to join in.

Mayor Strelow announced the initiative which will see a tour specially tailored for Rockhampton Region residents available for sale shortly.

The tour group will experience the Great Wall of China, the Forbidden City and temples, as well as spend two nights in Rockhampton's Sister City, Zhenjiang. It is here that locals take part in a special 'Rockhampton Day' celebration, to promote our lifestyle and culture.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said the Rockhampton Day celebration will involve hundreds of billboards in Zhenjiang promoting Rockhampton, and residents being given a taste test of our produce.

"This is a fantastic initiative driven by our Advance Rockhampton team to promote our relationship with China, and in particular with our Sister City Zhenjiang,” Mayor Strelow said.

"'Rockhampton Day' celebration on the 7th of November, as part of this program, marks one year since we signed the Sister City agreement.

Although final programme and price is not yet settled, the tour is planned around return international flights, departing from Brisbane on 1 November 2019 to Beijing then departing Shanghai to Brisbane on the 14 November. The package also includes all transfers including high speed train in Beijing and a full English speaking guide.

Further details on tour prices will be advised shortly.

For more information contact Advance Rockhampton on advancerockhampton@rrc.qld.gov.au