Rocky council revs up for $38M Supercars boost

FAST AND FURIOUS: V8 Supercars driver Shane van Gisbergen from Red Bull Holden Racing Team drives through a chicane during a practice session ahead of the Gold Coast 600 Supercars event at Surfers Paradise in October. Rockhampton Regional Council is hoping to bring a similar event to the region. DAVE HUNT

WHEN Criag Jervis and his family go to motor sport events, it's always more than just a quick visit to the host town.

During their trips to Bathurst, Townsville and the Gold Coast, Criag and his family spent the week exploring each host region as well as watching the fast and furious action on the streets.

He believes it will be no different in Rockhampton, if the region were to secure a major Supercars Australia event.

The president of the Central Queensland Motor Sporting Club joined acting mayor Cr Tony Williams today to announce Rockhampton Regional Council's ongoing discussions with the sporting brand about the possibility of an annual event.

It was an idea independent candidate Margaret Strelow spoke to The Morning Bulletin about on Wednesday.

She said regardless of the chair she was sitting in, the proposal had her full support.

"There's not many sports that bring and generate so much money over one weekend,” Mr Jervis said.

"Motor sport fans travel across Australia and abroad to go to selected events and Rockhampton won't be any different.”

Cr Williams said council had been in talks with Supercars Australia for some time and hoped to host an event similar to that in Townsville or on the Gold Coast.

"Council is very enthusiastic, we've been working with a number of other support groups and agencies to progress that and it's great to see it's coming to fruition,” he said.

An announcement on a potential track for the event is expected next week.

However, Cr Williams was positive the event would be a real boost for businesses in the area with up to 90,000 people expected to attend and spend up to $38 million.

Although it's possible roads would be closed to facilitate the event, Cr Williams said council would aim to keep disruption minimal.

Cr Williams didn't comment on Ms Strelow's view of the event, but urged all candidates to consider the great economic benefits Supercars Australia could bring to the region.

He said the event would need the financial support of all levels of government, but said it was too early to speculate a price tag.