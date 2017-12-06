Rocky council searches for new $100k tourism coordinator

AFTER Rockhampton Regional Council took the region's tourism future into its own hands, a new role has been created in the next step towards economic growth.

Since creating Advance Rockhampton, a tourism growth organisation specific to Rockhampton, council have taken on the load of marketing and tourism plans for the region.

This extra responsibility has resulted in the need for a specific and well-paid new role with responsibility for tourism focused strategic marketing.

General manager of Advance Rockhampton, Tony Cullen, said he was excited to see the potential this role had to offer and was eager to fill it soon.

"Tourism is one of our region's greatest strengths,” he said.

"From the historic town of Mount Morgan to being the barra capital of Queensland, Rockhampton is a must-visit destination no matter what holiday people are looking to have.

"Council has already taken its economic future into its own hands with the creation of Advance Rockhampton - which has tourism as one of its key pillars.”

The prospective tourism coordinator would be responsible for developing marketing and communication plans, annual business plans and increasing visitor numbers.

They would also be responsible for the information centres in the region, making sure they were fully operational and maintained within budgets.

Communication with national and state committees relating to tourism were also encompassed in the role.

Mr Cullen said he saw the role as a huge step in the right direction.

"Council sees the role as building on the momentum we're already seeing in the sector to grow our visitor numbers and drive economic growth across the region,” he said.

"This role is the next step toward a bigger and better Rockhampton aimed at making it an essential holiday destination.”

The full-time position was under a four year limited contract from Rockhampton at $106,400 per annum.

Applications close midnight Sunday, December 17.

To apply for the position, click here.