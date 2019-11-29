Rocky council shares more than 35ML of water for fires

Rural Fire Service and SES personal worked for days refilling and refueling fire bombers operating out of Hedlow airfield.

MORE THAN 38ML of water was supplied in just one day to battle bushfires earlier this month at the Capricorn Coast.

There was a loss of power at the Woodbury water treatment plant and pipe-break caused by a fallen tree, leaving Rockhampton Regional Council’s Fitzroy River Water (FRW) to supply most of the water.

FRW provided the majority of the Capricorn Coast water supply for parts of November 9 and 10 with approximately 24 ML of water supplied in just over 24 hours of operation in order to meet demand.

During the same period, FRW supplied more than 15ML of water to meet demand north of Ramsay Creek in The Caves area.

A report was detailed in the monthly operational report for FRW at the airport, water and waste committee meeting on Tuesday. It is noted there has been high water demand as the dry period continues.

Apart from significant falls in Mount Morgan and other nearby parts to the south and west of Rockhampton, the lack of rainfall has led to water demand remaining high across most of the region.

It was said at the meeting the Mount Morgan No. 7 Dam is at 32 per cent.

The community is presently on level two water restrictions and they have been praised for how well they are achieving the lower water limits and for being water wise.

Speculatively related to the dry, the total drinking water production at the Glenmore Water Treatment Plant for July to October is 9.8 per cent higher than the same time last year.