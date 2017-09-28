Rocky Council signs deal with Chinese business boss

PARTNERS: Founder and chairman of the Yuexing Group, Mr Ding and Mayor Margaret Strelow.

THE founder of one of China's top 500 private companies has visited Rockhampton this week to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with council to further strengthen trade and tourism development opportunities in the region.

Based in Shanghai, the Yuexing Group is the leading furniture manufacturer in China and developer of major integrated hotel and shopping complexes.

Their current projects include the development of seven Hyatt Hotels in China as well as the largest shopping centre in Changzhou, located near Shanghai.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow and Board Chairman of Yuexing Group, Mr Zuohong Ding, signed an agreement of partnership and friendship that will see both Council and Yuexing Group advocating for one another on potential economic development projects in the future.

"In September, 2015 we were very fortunate to have Mr Ding visit Rockhampton to establish a relationship with Council and explore future investment opportunities in the Region,” Cr Strelow said.

"Council then reciprocated their visit during our trade mission to China in November last year, where we continued the conversation about investment and we were treated to a tour of both the Global Harbor complexes in Shanghai and Changzhou.

"Today we are delighted to welcome Mr Ding back to Rockhampton as we sign this Memorandum of Understanding recognising the support of business development between Rockhampton and the Yuexing Group to strengthen trade and investment relationships between our two organisations.

"This agreement establishes a platform for business activities in the areas of investment for the Rockhampton Regional Airport expansion, property, agricultural and tourism infrastructure development with the Yuexing Group.

"It will also identify suitable local partners for trade and investment on potential future projects," Mayor Strelow said.

During the MOU signing this morning, Mr Ding spoke of his love for Australia, in particular, Rockhampton and of his excitement to promote the area and work with Council on future projects.