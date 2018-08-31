Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rockhampton show split Margaret Strelow
Rockhampton show split Margaret Strelow Harry Bruce
Council News

Rocky Council steps in to fix split show fiasco

31st Aug 2018 1:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE 2019 Rockhampton Show will be run by an interim committee after the two major stakeholders in the event failed to negotiate an agreement following this year's split-show fiasco.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow announced the move today saying council had been forced to act.

"There's been no satisfactory resolution between the Showman's Guild and the Show Society, and we cannot allow this to happen another year," Mayor Strelow said.

"The damage to our reputation and our economy and the loss to individual stallholders because of this year's split Show will take its toll for some time."

A dispute over the proposal to move the woodchopping arena at this year's Rockhampton Agriculture Show was blamed as the catalyst for two separate shows being held at the same time on either side of the river.

Cr Sterlow said the community wanted the show to return as a combined event with sideshow alley back at the showgrounds.

"People want to see animals, handicraft, the rides, the show bags and all of the 'fun of the fair' together in one spot," Cr Strelow said.

"Council will establish an interim committee charged with delivering the 2019 Rockhampton Show and while there are many fine details to be resolved, it is our intention that this interim committee will facilitate the establishment of a new Show Society.

"The Queensland Chamber of Agricultural Societies has also indicated that they will assist with workshops to ensure that the Rockhampton Show continues to take its right of place as one of the greatest agricultural shows in Central Queensland."

More to follow.

margaret strelow rockhampton show
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    No jail for man caught after 5-year child porn career

    premium_icon No jail for man caught after 5-year child porn career

    Crime "It is most troubling to see about 800 of the images are in the categories two to six (sexual activity involving children to sadism and bestiality)," Judge said

    Captivating photos showcase raw faces of CQ's ag sector

    premium_icon Captivating photos showcase raw faces of CQ's ag sector

    News PHOTOGRAPHER showcases the truth about drought in nation-wide book

    HOT PROPERTY: Hundreds of open homes to draw big crowds

    HOT PROPERTY: Hundreds of open homes to draw big crowds

    Property FULL LIST: See our comprehensive list of open homes across region

    OPINION: Hope for hidden victims of child sex revelations

    OPINION: Hope for hidden victims of child sex revelations

    Opinion TERRIBLE dichotomy explains reasons for hesitating to speak out

    Local Partners