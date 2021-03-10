Rocky council to acquire ‘worthless properties’ for overdue rates

Three properties in the Rockhampton region are to be acquired by the council as the overdue rates are worth more than value of the land.

A report on the “worthless properties” was presented to Rockhampton Regional councillors this week.

The owners of the following properties have overdue rates:

1 Blarney Ln, Mount Morgan: rates not paid since 30/06/2015, overdue rates and interest: $14,004.37, unimproved capital valuation: $9,200.

Lot 406 Augusta St, Westwood: rates not paid since 30/06/2014, overdue rates and interest: $12,150.25, unimproved capital valuation: $7,400.

Lot 302 Augusta St, Westwood: rates not paid since 30/06/2014, overdue rates and interest: $12,150.25, unimproved capital valuation: $7,400.

All blocks are vacant land.

The owners of two of the properties are deceased and the owner of one property has been declared bankrupt.

All of the blocks are considered to be “valueless or of so little value that if it were sold the sale would less than the amount of the overdue rates or charges”.

The council policy dictates that a Notice of Intention to Acquire will be issued to the owners, interested parties and mortgagees.

The ratepayers then have six months from the date of the notice to pay all of the outstanding amounts.

After the six months date, the council is able to begin the process of formally acquiring the land.

The report notes the council has not undertaken this type of action to acquire worthless land for many years.