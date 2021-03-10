Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Council News

Rocky council to acquire ‘worthless properties’ for overdue rates

Vanessa Jarrett
10th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Three properties in the Rockhampton region are to be acquired by the council as the overdue rates are worth more than value of the land.

A report on the “worthless properties” was presented to Rockhampton Regional councillors this week.

The owners of the following properties have overdue rates:

1 Blarney Ln, Mount Morgan: rates not paid since 30/06/2015, overdue rates and interest: $14,004.37, unimproved capital valuation: $9,200.

Lot 406 Augusta St, Westwood: rates not paid since 30/06/2014, overdue rates and interest: $12,150.25, unimproved capital valuation: $7,400.

Lot 302 Augusta St, Westwood: rates not paid since 30/06/2014, overdue rates and interest: $12,150.25, unimproved capital valuation: $7,400.

All blocks are vacant land.

The owners of two of the properties are deceased and the owner of one property has been declared bankrupt.

All of the blocks are considered to be “valueless or of so little value that if it were sold the sale would less than the amount of the overdue rates or charges”.

The council policy dictates that a Notice of Intention to Acquire will be issued to the owners, interested parties and mortgagees.

The ratepayers then have six months from the date of the notice to pay all of the outstanding amounts.

After the six months date, the council is able to begin the process of formally acquiring the land.

The report notes the council has not undertaken this type of action to acquire worthless land for many years.

mount morgan overdue rates ratepayers rates rates bill rockhampton regional council meeting westwood
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $2k raised at Livingstone Women’s Day fundraiser

        Premium Content $2k raised at Livingstone Women’s Day fundraiser

        News Since its inception, the ICare Community Project has raised 53,295.

        Feedback sought on Yeppoon CBD upgrades

        Premium Content Feedback sought on Yeppoon CBD upgrades

        Council News The council is considering additional parking, footpaths and lookout points.

        Dreamtime opportunity for a dozen horticultural trainees

        Premium Content Dreamtime opportunity for a dozen horticultural trainees

        News Applications for paid native plant nursery traineeships close March 17.

        Building industry seminar to be held in Rocky

        Premium Content Building industry seminar to be held in Rocky

        News The building regulator’s free seminar will teach tradies about a frequent building...