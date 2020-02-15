Rocky Council to ramp up mosquito misting

RESIDENTS of Central Queensland have felt the itch for a change lately. However, this time this itch has taken on a more literal approach.

Following recent rainfall and king tides which have saturated most of the region these last few weeks, mosquitoes have become an increasing problem for many residents.

Frustrated and uncomfortable, locals have now called upon Rockhampton Regional Council to implement a management plan. Yesterday, their requests for assistance were heard.

Council’s Chair of Planning and Regulatory Committee, Councillor Ellen Smith, reassured the public that more than 340 hectares in rural and urban saltmarsh sites had been treated, as well as 90 freshwater sites.

She also said that the Council’s vector team is working to combat the increased mosquito activity across the Region since the downpours.

“While our vector team has treated much of our saltmarsh and freshwater sites over the past three weeks, they are also carrying out misting programs across the Region including Gracemere, South Rockhampton and Port Curtis and other areas where we have received reports of increased mosquitoes,” Cr Smith said.

“These mosquito control programs will be ongoing especially as forecasts show more rain lingering.

Residents are encouraged to assist in keeping mosquitoes at bay by removing any accumulation of water that is a potential breeding ground at their homes. Removing areas of excess water will also help alleviate the issue.

Council also advised to be mindful and wear adequate protective clothing during dusk and dawn hours – peak time for the insects.

“As we all know, some species of mosquitoes can carry diseases including Ross River and Dengue Fever, so it is very important to wear repellent and long, loose fitting, lightly coloured clothing when outside.”