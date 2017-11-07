Rocky council votes in Acting Mayor after Strelow bombshell

Rockhampton councillors have today voted in a new Acting Mayor.

EIGHTEEN months after being dropped as Rockhampton Region's deputy mayor, Tony Williams is back.

Cr Williams has this morning been voted in as Acting Mayor to replace Margaret Strelow, who yesterday delivered a bombshell when she declared she had stood aside from City Hall to contest the upcoming state election as an independent.

With Deputy Mayor Cherie Rutherford currently on leave, the first business at today's council meeting was to choose an Acting Mayor.

They went unanimously with Cr Williams.

With a packed council chambers, Cr Neil Fisher moved that Cr Williams step into the role.

"I'd also like to say that I felt that Tony has all the politics to be an outstanding mayor and I support Tony," Cr Fisher said.

"I believe he will present himself to the best of his abilities."

Cr Williams said he would do his best.

"I don't take this position lightly and I know it has a great weight behind it and I will commit to work with everyone and the community to the best of my ability," Cr Williams said.

