Rocky Council: What's on in committee meetings today

THE planning and regulatory committee meeting at Rockhampton Regional Council will discuss several things, including an update on the new regional pound facility.

Gracemere pound update

The committee is expected to hear an update on sourcing the new pound at Gracemere in a closed session.

The project suffered a major setback when it was found the original site was affected by flooding.

New unit complex

A public deputation is expected to be given on the development application for a 13-unit development in Alma St.

It comes after a string of development applications for a range of residential and commercial projects in the region.

Change to warehouse

A warehouse on the corner of Farm St and Hempenstall St has applied to change conditions of use outlined in their development application.

The committee will consider the new application.