Rocky council will still fight for boundary review

BOUNDARY MAP: The local government control of three suburbs north of Rockhampton - Rockyview, Glendale and Glenlee - is currently under review by the Change Commission with the possibility of Livingstone Shire transferring control over to Rockhampton Regional Council.

Rockhampton Regional Council has confirmed that its position on acquiring the northern suburbs of Glenlee, Glendale and Rockyview remains unchanged.

The Local Government Change Commissioner wrote to the council last month for an update on its position on the review, given there is a new mayor.

New mayor Tony Williams remains of the same view that the northern suburbs, currently part of Livingstone Shire, should be amalgamated into Rockhampton Regional Council’s boundaries.

“As some time have passed since the referral was received, I wanted to take this opportunity to confirm the official position of the newly formed Rockhampton Regional Council regarding the proposed change. I have also contacted the Livingstone Shire Council to seek their views regarding the proposed boundary change,” the Change Commissioner wrote in the letter.

The letter states “financial stability” for both councils is critical in determining the feasibility of the proposed change and a financial assessment would be required to take place as part of the review process.

The report states the Commissioner advised a review would commence in 2021.

After much lobbying from the Rocky council, a review of the northern boundaries was referred in 2019.

The Glenlee, Rockyview and Glendale areas north of Rockhampton were transferred to Livingstone Shire Council on January 1, 2014, following the de-amalgamation.

At the time, this was supported by approximately 56 per cent of the Livingstone Shire.

These suburbs had been part of the Livingstone Shire Council at the time of the amalgamation in 2008 and were returned as part of the process.

In 2014, voting figures were around 60 to 75 per cent to return back to the Rockhampton Regional Council.

In 2016, Rockhampton Regional Council declared it would give Livingstone Shire Council $1.8m per year for three years for the boundary realignment.

This figure was based on 1170 properties to be transferred from Livingstone to Rockhampton.

The matter was discussed at the Rocky council meeting this week with all councillors in support of holding the position to move the suburbs into the Rockhampton region.

Councillor Neil Fisher spoke in detail about the discussions he has had with landowners who all wanted to come back to Rockhampton.

He urged the Change Commissioner to talk to the landowners the changes affected and support what they wanted.

“We need to make it very clear we support their wishes,” Councillor Cherie Rutherford added.

“We support them and we will guide them.”