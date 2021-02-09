Rocky councillor questioned on request for more travel funds

Councillor Latcham has asked for more money for his travel fund.

A Rockhampton region councillor has asked for an increase to his travel budget, requesting a further $5,000.

Councillor Shane Latcham, who is serving his first term on council after being elected in March 2020, presented the motion at the Rockhampton Regional Council ordinary council meeting on Tuesday.

Waste to Resource Recovery Councillor Shane Latcham

The Division 1 councillor represents the Norman Gardens, Parkhurst and Limestone Creek suburbs and holds the Waste and Waste to Resource Implementation portfolio.

Cr Latcham asked for an increase to his current budget allocation for travel expenses by an additional $5,000.

The current annual travel allocation per councillor is $5,500.

The council travel expenses policy requires that any travel expenses incurred outside of current budget allocation must be first approved by the council table.

The agenda item sparked a formal debate around the council table.

Deputy Mayor Neil Fisher spoke for Cr Latcham, explaining the Local Government Association of Queensland Conference, held at the Gold Coast, and the Northern Australian Conference in Rockhampton, had taken up two thirds of councillors’ travel budgets.

Councillor Cherie Rutherford and Donna Kirkland questioned the details of the travel and it was explained Cr Latcham was wanting to attend the Future Waste Resources Convention at the Gold Coast.

The registration fees is $1100 plus accommodation and Cr Latcham said he would be driving to cut down costs.

Councillor Drew Wickerson questioned the necessity to attend the event and if it could be done virtually.

It was noted there had been a ban on travel for council staff since early 2020 in a bid to reduce council’s operational costs.

When adopting the 2020/21 budget, council recorded a $5.4 million deficit – the first deficit in seven years, since the amalgamation.

The council Expenses Reimbursement and Provisions of Facilities for Mayor and Councillors Statutory Policy states council pays or reimburses local, interstate and overseas travel expenses incurred by a councillor.

All international travel (excluding New Zealand) must be approved by the council table.

The policy states councillors must take into consideration the value and benefit to council of an activity before deciding whether to attend.

Details of all proposed flights, accommodation, hire car and other known travel expenses must be completed and submitted prior to travel.

The policy states bookings, including airline and accommodation, should be the best price value.

Council will pay or reimburse expenses incurred in undertaking council business including meetings, functions, events and professional development.

Meal expenses are allowable up to breakfast $50, lunch $50 and dinner $100, but beverages are not included.

Non allowable expenses include toiletries, babysitting, barber or hair stylists, babysitting fees, kennel fees, traffic fines, in-flight movies, costs for family members and personal gifts.

Rockhampton region councillors are paid a $89,775 salary, while Deputy Mayor Neil Fisher receives $102,019 and Mayor Tony Williams receives $151,878.

Councillors are also provided with a vehicle to the purchase price of $37,500 and the mayor’s vehicle is to the value of $69,500.

The motion for Cr Latcham to add the extra $5,000 for travel expenses to his budget was approved.

Councillors Drew Wickerson and Cherie Rutherford voted against the motion.