Rocky councillor questions missing link in $75m hwy upgrade

GRACEMERE ADVOCATE: Rockhampton Regional Councillor Ellen Smith is seeking an explanation regarding a change of plans for the duplication of the Capricorn Highway. Tamara MacKenzie ROK200317tkashg

A ROCKHAMPTON Regional Councillor has come forward to question a change to the planned duplication of the Capricorn Highway between Rockhampton and Gracemere.

Gracemere falls within the realm of responsibility for Cr Ellen Smith and she believes the town is being short-changed vital traffic flow improving infrastructure previously agreed upon as part of the contract for the Capricorn Highway duplication project.

The $74.99 million project was intended to widen over five kilometres of the highway between Rockhampton and Gracemere from two to four lanes.

Cr Smith has emailed Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke to urge them to find the money to complete the upgrade as originally planned according to the original tender documentation.

"The original tender was from Yeppen to Russell Street,” Cr Smith said.

"We have found out very recently that the upgrade to 4 lanes does not include Lawrie Street, where there is heavy traffic congestion early morning and afternoon school time.

"I presume the cost of widening Poddy McDonald Bridge had a lot to do with the funds not extending to Lawrie Street.”

As far as Cr Smith could find out, RRC's Road Managers at Council haven't been informed where the upgrade would end.

"Governments on both sides can always find money for projects and I'm hoping that they will prioritise this Project in their budgets, and allocate the funds to complete it as originally planned,” she said.

It was reported earlier this month that the contract for the design and construction Capricorn Highway duplication project was awarded to Fulton Hogan and SMEC.

Queensland Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey said during the next six months, the contractor would progress the project design, with construction expected to begin mid-2019 and be completed by mid-2020, weather permitting.

"We are seeking innovative design options for the project ahead of construction starting,” Mr Bailey said.

"This process will focus on optimising traffic solutions for the region and involve extensive community consultation.”

An average of 187 direct jobs were expected to be supported over the life of the project.

According to TMR, traffic volumes on the Capricorn Highway between Rockhampton and Gracemere exceed 18,000 vehicles per day.

Infrastructure Minister Michael McCormack has said the completed, the upgraded Capricorn Highway will see increased capacity and reduced travel times, particularly during the peak traffic times in the morning and afternoon.

The project promises to provide reduced travel times for commuter traffic, support the growth of freight traffic movements and improve connections between these communities while also improving regional road network safety.

It will will also deliver vital intersection upgrades at Nelson Street, Fairy Bower Road, McLaughlin Street and Gavial-Gracemere Road and provision for cyclists.

Mr O'Dowd, Ms Landry and Mr O'Rourke were contacted for comment on the change to the project.