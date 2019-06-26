Menu
LOTS OF FUN: Rockhampton region councillor Drew Wickerson on the bike.
Rocky councillor takes on two-day motocross trial

26th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
ROCKHAMPTON region councillor Drew Wickerson swapped a suit and tie on Sunday for motocross clothing to compete in the Rockhampton Trial Club two-day trial held at Seeonnee Park on Yeppoon Rd.

Cr Wickerson said it was filled with "fantastic and challenging sections set by Don Jones with help from other club members”.

He competed in the A grade trials and finished a close fourth place out of four competitors.

While it has been a while since he rode, he said it was lots of fun.

drew wickerson motocross rockhampton regional council
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

