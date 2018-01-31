After cancer battle, councillor keen to save other lives

"EVERY DAY IS FANTASTIC”: Cr. Neil Fisher is on top of the world after a health scare which has seen him start to work on his health and fitness.

"EVERY DAY IS FANTASTIC”: Cr. Neil Fisher is on top of the world after a health scare which has seen him start to work on his health and fitness. Chris Ison ROK201017cfisher2

NEIL Fisher wants to save as many lives as he can.

The self-confessed workaholic said he knows of three people who are going through a similar cancer battle to the one he faced.

NEIL'S RECOVERY: Rockhampton region councillor Neil Fisher kicks a goal in his journey to health recovery, ringing the bell at the Mater Hospital Oncology unit on January 3, 2018.

The Rockhampton councillor is urging men to take a bowel test and is travelling to Longreach later this week to discuss with the health board about starting a mobile testing clinic in the western region.

Cr Fisher also wants to encourage people of working age to take a trip to their doctor and have regular check-ups as they could be at risk of a "ticking time bomb" inside them.

It was the toughest thing for him to see his family in sheer fear as they watched their loved one suffer.

Cr Fisher had been in agonising pain and unable to stop vomiting before he was due for a 16-hour flight to China last year.

It was Rockhampton regional Council's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Evan Pardon who told Neil not to travel, which ultimately saved his life.

He travelled straight to the radiologist, and before he knew it, he was quickly prepared for surgery at the Mater Hospital.

Cr Fisher received life-saving surgery for cancer and has since received chemotherapy until a week ago with at least one surgery left.

He underwent a six-week healing process which he found extremely hard, having been a workaholic since the age of 12 when he was given the task of looking after his parents' nursery.

Now 25kg lighter since his operation, he is eating better and reduced his meal sizes while also going for three half-an-hour walks.

Cr Fisher said pushing his body to the limit was one of the factors which influenced his illness.

He has been given a "mile-long" list of restricted duties.

However, he is looking forward to engaging with the public on an intimate level.

Cr Fisher reflected positively on his health ordeal last year.

"It was one of the best years of my life because I was given a second chance," he said.