Rocky councillor wants fluoride to return to town water

Cr Tony Williams has thrown his support behind bringing fluoride back to Rockhampton water. Mayor Strelow says she will consider motions.

Cr Tony Williams has thrown his support behind bringing fluoride back to Rockhampton water. Mayor Strelow says she will consider motions. Jann Houley

THE topic of water fluoridation has reared its head again after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced that fluoridating town water would be up to Queensland councils.

With dentists urging local councils to introduce fluoride for the sake of dental health, it's up to council what steps - if any - will be taken.

The Morning Bulletin approached Rockhampton Regional Council to see if they would consider backing fluoride.

Previously opposed to fluoride, Mayor Margaret Strelow didn't change her stance on the issue, she said she would welcome motions on notice from councillors.

"If any councillor wishes to bring this to the table they're free to do so,” Mayor Strelow said.

Cr Tony Williams was the first to throw his support behind bringing fluoride back.

"I voted against council removal of fluoride,” he said.

"My opinion is that the state should make the decision.”

A poll posted on The Morning Bulletin website showed that at 5pm Friday, 60 per cent of 68 voters voted against introducing fluoride.

There were 38 per cent of votes for fluoride and one per cent undecided.

A poll posted in September 2018 showed a very different attitude.

Voters showed support for introducing fluoride with a 68 per cent margin.

Comments on social media were resoundingly against the decision, citing that fluoride is "toxic”.

Barbara Smith said despite her and her siblings being given fluoride tablets as children and then stopping the ingestion of the tablets in 1973, all three of them required fillings and two required root canal treatments.

Ms Smith said her youngest sibling never had fluoride tablets and has never had dental problems.

Tobi Hoare said "I was raised drinking only rainwater. Never had one filling”.

Cath Warman said "I don't think we want it. If you want fluoride, go purchase tablets and take them”.

Dyan Thomson said "Keep the TOXIC CRAP OUT of our water!!!!”

Natalie Bartholomaeus said "Do not want that poison in the water we drink”.

Joan Kindelan: "Isn't the problem with children's teeth the fact that children these days don't drink anything but sugary fruit juices and soft drinks? If so, then how is putting fluoride in the water going to help when they never drink water anyway”.