Rocky councillor's close call: 'If I got on the plane, I would have died'

WORKAHOLIC Rockhampton Regional councillor Neil Fisher sat in a Brisbane hotel room on Saturday night in agonising pain, unable to stop vomiting.

He was due to join a council contingent early the next morning for the 16-hour flight to China.

But the pain wasn't going away. Eventually, he called Council's CEO Evan Pardon, who wisely urged him not to worry about China.

It was advice that saved his life.

"The surgeon says that if I'd got onto that plane, everyone would be attending my funeral now,” Cr Fisher said yesterday from his Rockhampton hospital bed.

Councillor Neil Fisher is passionate about the resource sector.

On Monday, for more than five hours doctors performed life-saving surgery on the 53-year-old, removing a bowel obstruction "the size of a house bucket”.

Frighteningly, he said there were no warning signs. The first he knew something was wrong was the wave of sickness, which had kept him from eating from the prior Thursday.

Relieved to still be here and with his wife Sherrie by his bedside, the father-of-four yesterday said it was a wake-up call.

"The type of approach I have taken is that I don't want to let anyone down,” Cr Fisher said.

"I became used to working 15-hour days and that's what I did every day.

"I suppose I'm a natural workaholic and sometimes you get to a point where your body won't take it any more, but for most people the reality check is not this drastic.

"It's really changed my perspective.”

He expects to be in hospital at least until next week.

Yesterday, Cr Fisher was "high fiving” being able to walk 200m around the inner area of the hospital, albeit with assistance.

But, after the massive surgery he's just been through each small step on the road to recovery counts.

While he might be limited in what he will be able to do in coming weeks, his drive for the community still burns strongly.

It may only be a few days since the surgery, but he spoke passionately about the need to establish east-west flight routes within CQ to Rockhampton.

Given the excellent level of medical support he's had, Cr Fisher said every Central Queenslander should have access to high-level medical care.

And he couldn't be more appreciative of the support from within City Hall from fellow councillors and staff.

He said the CEO and council team had put in place support to make sure anyone with concerns that would normally come to him would still get their issues addressed.

Neil Fisher's weekly gardening column will return when he is back on his feet.