Rocky councillor's life-threatening health scare prompts action

Councillor Neil Fisher and Mayor Margaret Strelow at one of the new bench seat rest stops on Pilbeam Drv.

AFTER a life-changing health scare, Councillor Neil Fisher knows too well the importance of looking after his physical health.

The "workaholic” Rockhampton Regional councillor has found a whole new meaning to a string of new seating areas on the Mount Archer walkway, and the importance of taking a break.

Ten new bench seats will be progressively rolled out on Pilbeam Dr funded by Cr Fisher's divisional budget after the dedicated councillor was struck with a life-threatening illness.

After a five-hour operation in September to remove a bowel obstruction the "size of a house bucket”, the 53-year-old's perspective on life had changed dramatically.

"Having been through a rough few weeks following the surgery, I cannot overstate enough how valuable this seating will be for people who need to take a rest when they're out walking in our beautiful region,” he said.

"I suppose I'm a natural workaholic and sometimes you get to the point where your body won't take it any more.

"These seats will eventually turn into hopefully around 10 seats set about half a kilometre apart in conjunction with Challenge the Mountain to allow walkers and pedestrians to put their feet up when they need a rest.

"An added benefit has been that the seats were done by SDS Training in conjunction with school students from Rockhampton High School and North Rockhampton High School, so giving young people a chance to up skill at the same time has been fantastic.”

Cr Fisher toured the site with Mayor Margaret Strelow last week saying the Pilbeam Walk had improved to cater for all members of the community.

"Pilbeam Drive is approximately 5km from base to summit and the area is frequented by the community for recreational uses including walking, running, cycling, picnics, sightseeing, bushwalking and birdwatching,” she said.

"This program further enhances the recreational use associated with the Pilbeam Walk which saw the first stage completed mid this year and the second stage connecting to Frenchville Road underway now.”