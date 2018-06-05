Rocky councillors light up CBD in origin spirit
ROCKHAMPTON Regional councillors are showing their maroon spirit by flooding the CBD in a sea of maroon.
In the wake of Game I of State of Origin tonight, councillors Neil Fisher, Ellen Smith, Tony Williams and Drew Wickerson have whipped out their Queensland jerseys ready to cheer on our side.
Spirit brimming, the four councillors announced Quay St would be lit up maroon by the advanced river front lighting system to boast pride across the city.
Among the plenty of local haunts switching on the big game will be former origin great, Justin Hodges.
The Brisbane Bronco legend will be at the Giddy Goat tonight to share a beer and a yarn with some of the locals.