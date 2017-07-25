Rocky councillors warm to idea of building own solar farm

Cr's Tony Williams and Neil Fisher review plans for a solar farm at the Fitzroy River Water plant.

ROCKHAMPTON Mayor Margaret Strelow has backed a push to investigate the feasibility of council developing a solar farm to tackle rising electricity costs.

There was unanimous support from the four councillors who attended today's council meeting for the proposal, put forward by Cr Tony Williams.

Cr Williams moved a report explore the use of solar energy for council's operational needs.

Currently council spends $6.2m a year on electricity and Cr Williams believes the Sunshine Coast council's move to build a $50m solar farm is an approach Rockhampton should also consider.

In giving the motion her endorsement, Cr Strelow said she was glad to finally see movement in this area.

"I am very happy to endorse this motion as it is something that has been put forward by previous councillors,” Cr Strelow said.

She agreed with the desperate need for renewable energy and said the 2017-18 Budget would enable a report to be completed.

"We have made room in this year's budget to cover wages of an employee for the policy initiation and ecological outcome,” she said.

Part of the report will look at a proposal from Fitzroy River Water for a small-scale solar farm to be built on vacant land to the Glenmore Water Treatment Plant.

Initial project costing is about $3m.

The farm would generate enough power to run the treatment plant and deliver a full capital return within a year, as well an additional 15% offset.

Cr Williams said there was potential to use this offset at other council-run facilities, such as libraries, theatres and the pools around Rockhampton.

Cr Strelow, Cr Williams, Cr Neil Fisher and Cr Cherie Rutherford all voted in favour of the motion.