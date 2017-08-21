Rocky council's $125K splash for new environment role

Division 6 councillor Drew Wickerson was driven by his own passion for the environment in pushing for council to create a $125K position.

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council has moved to fill an environmental management void created with de-amalgamation.

The RRC's first Natural Resource Management coordinator is expected to be appointed in the coming weeks to offer their expertise, advice and guidance on environmental matters to council and its partners.

Driven by his own passion for the environment, councillor Drew Wickerson has long rallied for the position which offers a $125,000 pay packet, plus vehicle and super to the successful applicant.

Cr Wickerson explained when council de-amalgamated, the existing officers with similar roles went to the Livingstone Shire Council.

Applications for the position closed yesterday, and an additional support role will complete the two-person team.

Cr Wickerson explained this does not constitute a new department; rather the pair will base themselves across the whole of council and its partner organisations such as Fitzroy Basin Association and Capricorn Catchment.

He said much work would happen behind the scenes, but the community would directly benefit from their work.

"Whether it's healthier waterways for the kids to swim or to be able to catch a fish again,” Cr Wickerson explained.

He said on top of a strong background in the technical aspects of the job and experience with environmental policy, developing networks within the community would be key.

Cr Wickerson said council already play a proactive role in working towards a sustainable future.

He gave the following brief examples:

Rockhampton is one of the first cities included in Queensland's new electric vehicle superhighway;

Fitzroy River Water already uses large-scale solar farms to power elements waste water treatment;

A recent carbon farming workshop assisted big business in cutting their carbon emissions; and solar power offsets power at many council-run buildings.