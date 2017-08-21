25°
News

Rocky council's $125K splash for new environment role

Amber Hooker
| 21st Aug 2017 9:00 AM
Division 6 councillor Drew Wickerson was driven by his own passion for the environment in pushing for council to create a $125K position.
Division 6 councillor Drew Wickerson was driven by his own passion for the environment in pushing for council to create a $125K position.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council has moved to fill an environmental management void created with de-amalgamation.

The RRC's first Natural Resource Management coordinator is expected to be appointed in the coming weeks to offer their expertise, advice and guidance on environmental matters to council and its partners.

Driven by his own passion for the environment, councillor Drew Wickerson has long rallied for the position which offers a $125,000 pay packet, plus vehicle and super to the successful applicant.

Cr Wickerson explained when council de-amalgamated, the existing officers with similar roles went to the Livingstone Shire Council.

Applications for the position closed yesterday, and an additional support role will complete the two-person team.

Cr Wickerson explained this does not constitute a new department; rather the pair will base themselves across the whole of council and its partner organisations such as Fitzroy Basin Association and Capricorn Catchment.

He said much work would happen behind the scenes, but the community would directly benefit from their work.

"Whether it's healthier waterways for the kids to swim or to be able to catch a fish again,” Cr Wickerson explained.

He said on top of a strong background in the technical aspects of the job and experience with environmental policy, developing networks within the community would be key.

Cr Wickerson said council already play a proactive role in working towards a sustainable future.

He gave the following brief examples:

Rockhampton is one of the first cities included in Queensland's new electric vehicle superhighway;

Fitzroy River Water already uses large-scale solar farms to power elements waste water treatment;

A recent carbon farming workshop assisted big business in cutting their carbon emissions; and solar power offsets power at many council-run buildings.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
The puzzling truth behind Rockhampton's hidden epidemic

The puzzling truth behind Rockhampton's hidden epidemic

EXCLUSIVE: Are you doing strange things, losing items, struggling to hold a conversation? Our special report on dementia could change your life

He's 93, has dementia and makes love with a sex worker

People with dementia can experience massive changes in their libidos.

Meet the escort who helps men with dementia enjoy sex

Cold blast: 'Feels like' 4.1 degrees in Rocky, 2.3 at coast

Frost is expected throughout inland CQ this morning.

Shivering start to week as cold blast impacts CQ

Rocky in top-10 fastest growing areas for residential units

CBD FRAMEWORK: Artist impression of the $14 million combined residential and commercial high-rise on the corner of William and Bolsover streets, Rockhampton.

Development approvals align with bold inner-city living vision

Local Partners

St Ursula's College students win with the power of words

The students debated their way to victory in the Rockhampton District Secondary School Debating Competition Grand Final this week.

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

Dysart residents reunite

Rhonda Bailey, Dale Diamond, Mary Cundell, Colleen Busk, Lindsay Busk, Lorelle Busk.

The reunion offered a wonderful opportunity to catch up.

Machine Gun Preacher heading to Rocky to give Hope

SAVING LIVES: Sam Childers, aka the Machine Gun Preacher, at Angels of East Africa's orphanage in Nimule, South Sudan.

Former bad boy biker turned preacher and humanitarian on road

What's on this weekend in Rockhampton and the Cap Coast

Head trackside this weekend for the Yeppoon Races at Keppel Park.

We've got the gossip of what's happening this weekend.

The world's best in things that roll embark on Rocky

AUSTRALIAN FIRST: Colin Cole from CQUniversity with Sebastian Stichell from KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden at the 25th International Symposium on Dynamics of Vehicles on Roads and Tracks.

International symposium held in Australia for the first time

Paul Kelly announces massive Australian tour

LOCAL music legend Paul Kelly has thrilled fans with the announcement of a massive tour around Australia and New Zealand.

Truth behind Whitney Houston’s ‘fairytale’ life

Documentary reveals the 'truth' behind Whitney Houston's life.

IT MIGHT be the greatest myth in modern pop music.

Survivor twist bound to shock

Sunshine Coast mum-of-three Tara Pitt.

TARA Pitt benefited from a shock twist on Australian Survivor.

The Block goes back to school with gorgeous kids rooms

Ronnie and Georgia's winning kids bedroom in a scene from The Block.

ONE magical bedroom received the first perfect score of the season.

What's on the small screen this week

Rob Collins and Jessica Marais in a scene from season two of The Wrong Girl.

JESSICA Marais returns in The Wrong Girl.

Playing Tom Cruise's wife was a dream for Sarah Wright

Tom Cruise and Sarah Wright in American Made.

The actress stars opposite Cruise in the action comedy

Taylor Swift wipes presence off social media

Singer Taylor Swift has deleted her social media accounts

Social media wipeout prompts rumours of a new album

QUAINT GABLE HOME- $160,000 NEG

18 Brighton Street, Berserker 4701

House 2 1 2 $160,000...

Tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac, close to Shopping Centres, Schools and the City, stands this quaint, well maintained solid 2 Bedroom Home. 227m2 minimal...

Home on The Range

48 Brae Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 1 $345,000

This beautifully renovated cottage is situated in a superb location on The Range on a 599 m2 allotment and boasts 3 bedrooms, high ceilings and polished floors...

Smart Buying- Fantastic Affordable and Versatile Property-Only $199,000

111 Nobbs Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $185,000

What a brilliant, versatile Property, that was previously a shop, with residential accommodation and now has the versatility to be fully residential with huge open...

Elevated home boasting Space &amp; Privacy!

10 Crayke Court, Pacific Heights 4703

House 4 2 2 $549,000

Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac, backing onto bushland and set back from the street you will appreciate the private and tropical feel of this wonderful family...

Opulent Multi-Award Winning Home

25 Bayview Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 5 2 2 Auction

This is the opportunity of a lifetime to purchase a truly unique property sitting high on the mountain with sweeping ocean views, yet only a few hundred metres...

Neat and Tidy on Norman!

7 Norman Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 1 $209,000

This pleasant 3 bedroom home is situated in Wandal on a fenced 465m2 allotment and close to Schools want more? Additional features include: * 3 Large bedrooms...

Auction Means Action Must Be Sold

2 Ben Hall Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 1 Auction On Site...

This home is in desperate need of a sale so the owner can move North to be closer to family. Forget all previously advertised prices, we are here to get this SOLD...

Convenience, Quality and Scope

1 Elwing Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 2 $289,500

Positioned close to schools and shops this quality, immaculate residence is ripe for picking. From the moment you lay eyes on this home you will appreciate the...

Property Must Sell Today

9 Protea Ave, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 3 $311,000

Yes, this wonderful lowset brick home is waiting for you, perfectly positioned in a peaceful street in the heart of Norman Gardens. The owners are ready to sell...

Much Loved Home

80 Western Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 1 $239,000

This immaculate home has been tastefully decorated and well maintained, features include a sunny front deck ideal for outdoor entertaining, polished floors...

EXPLAINED: What the 'Costco effect' means for Ipswich

PRICE WARS: A Costco store similar to this one in Canberra, is planned for Ipswich.

Exclusive 'cult' about to change how families do grocery shopping

4800 homes to be built in massive new Coast estate

Masterplanned community full steam ahead - it's not Caloundra South

Open for inspection homes August 17 - 23

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry