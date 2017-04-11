Rocky Council's $20k post-flood business boost

SUPER WEEKEND: Easter at the Speedway takes place at the Rockhampton Showgrounds this weekend. Street Stock driven by Nic Stein.

WITH the Easter long weekend coming up, Rockhampton Regional Council are hoping people take the chance to visit the city.

They're hoping a $20,000 boost to a popular sporting event could help welcome visitors back to the region.

In today's full meeting, council approved a grant for the staging of the Easter at the Speedway - V8 Dirt Modified Australian Title.

Held this weekend, the event will see up to 45 national race teams and is expected to generate $30,000 in ticket sales with significant community interest.

Speaking in favour of the grant, Councillor Neil Fisher said this was just what Rockhampton's restaurants and accommodation needed following the flood.

"If there was a time our motels needed these 'no vacancy' signs out, this is it,” he said.

Councillor Rose Swadling agreed, saying it would also be the perfect opportunity for residents to get away from being couped up indoors and enjoy some entertainment.