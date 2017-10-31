Rocky Council's election wish list: Can candidates deliver?

The introduction of net-free fishing zones in the Fitzroy River was a controversial move, driven by Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne. As more big fish are being caught, it appears the move has been vindicated. With council pushing a fishing tourism agenda, Mayor Strelow wants to know where candidates stand on the issue.

The introduction of net-free fishing zones in the Fitzroy River was a controversial move, driven by Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne. As more big fish are being caught, it appears the move has been vindicated. With council pushing a fishing tourism agenda, Mayor Strelow wants to know where candidates stand on the issue. Chris Ison ROK240515cprotest1

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council has today called on all candidates standing for the state seats of Rockhampton, Keppel and Mirani to declare where they stand on key issues facing the region.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said it was important for the community to know what the candidates supported.

Mayor Margaret Strelow. Chris Ison ROK251017cwaterslide2

"We are asking the candidates standing at next month's Queensland election to answer a number of specific questions which our community wants clear answers to,” Cr Strelow said.

She said council wanted to know whether each candidate supported the following projects.

Retention of the Net Free Zones in our region;

Funding for the South Rockhampton Flood Levee;

Funding for the proposed new art gallery;

Building Rookwood Weir;

Building Gracemere High School;

Publicly supporting Advance Rockhampton as the primary Economic Development Body for the Rockhampton Region; and

In Mirani, clearing the red tape and giving budget consideration to reopening the Dinosaur Caves at Mount Morgan.

"Council will seek to have an appointment with each of the candidates to provide a full briefing on these matters in the coming week,” Cr Strelow said.

She said council would work in partnership with all levels of government to fight for the region's economic development, tourism and critical infrastructure.

"Council is calling on all candidates to make their position known on these key issues as a priority so that voters have confidence when they head to the booth that clear commitments have been given,” Cr Strelow said.