News

Rocky Council's election wish list: Can candidates deliver?

The introduction of net-free fishing zones in the Fitzroy River was a controversial move, driven by Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne. As more big fish are being caught, it appears the move has been vindicated. With council pushing a fishing tourism agenda, Mayor Strelow wants to know where candidates stand on the issue.
The introduction of net-free fishing zones in the Fitzroy River was a controversial move, driven by Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne. As more big fish are being caught, it appears the move has been vindicated. With council pushing a fishing tourism agenda, Mayor Strelow wants to know where candidates stand on the issue. Chris Ison ROK240515cprotest1
by Sean Fox

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council has today called on all candidates standing for the state seats of Rockhampton, Keppel and Mirani to declare where they stand on key issues facing the region.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said it was important for the community to know what the candidates supported.

Mayor Margaret Strelow.
Mayor Margaret Strelow. Chris Ison ROK251017cwaterslide2

"We are asking the candidates standing at next month's Queensland election to answer a number of specific questions which our community wants clear answers to,” Cr Strelow said.

She said council wanted to know whether each candidate supported the following projects.

  • Retention of the Net Free Zones in our region;
  • Funding for the South Rockhampton Flood Levee;
  • Funding for the proposed new art gallery;
  • Building Rookwood Weir;
  • Building Gracemere High School;
  • Publicly supporting Advance Rockhampton as the primary Economic Development Body for the Rockhampton Region; and
  • In Mirani, clearing the red tape and giving budget consideration to reopening the Dinosaur Caves at Mount Morgan.

"Council will seek to have an appointment with each of the candidates to provide a full briefing on these matters in the coming week,” Cr Strelow said.

She said council would work in partnership with all levels of government to fight for the region's economic development, tourism and critical infrastructure.

"Council is calling on all candidates to make their position known on these key issues as a priority so that voters have confidence when they head to the booth that clear commitments have been given,” Cr Strelow said.

Topics:  qldelection2017 rockhampton regional council tmbstateelection2017

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

What's on the big stage in Brisbane this summer

IT'S loud, it’s crowded and the energy is unlike anything else. Welcome back to the summer festival season.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Nightmare at Neerkol: House plans for horror orphanage

Nightmare at Neerkol: House plans for horror orphanage

Years of secrets and horrific child abuse hid behind these walls... now they will become someone's new home.

UPDATE: Rocky road closure after wild storm

Chlo Fidler shared a photo of a rare green sky over Gracemere at 5.45pm Monday.

Wild weather not done with us yet as water inundates roads

BoM predicts possible thunderstorm for Rocky

Green sky at Gracemere, 5:45pm.

BoM forecast predicts possible thunderstorm tomorrow

Play School 50th anniversary exhibition opens on weekend

ICONIC: Jemina from Play School .

Friends of the gallery will be hosting the opening night

Local Partners