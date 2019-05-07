Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rockhampton Regional Council's city hall.
Rockhampton Regional Council's city hall. File
Environment

Rocky council's first grants for eco-friendly local projects

Michelle Gately
by
7th May 2019 3:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE first programs funded by Rockhampton Regional Council's environmental and sustainability funding for community programs.

Council received three applications and have funded each initiative. Several other organisations expressed interest in submitting applications to future rounds.

Fitzroy Basin Association was awarded $3000 for a stormwater source reduction trial.

This would see litter traps (dubbed Drain Buddies) placed in known rubbish hot spots.

Data will be collected and analysed based on the litter intercepted by the devices and a key item will be targeted as part of a community behaviour change program.

The total program cost is estimated at $34,680.

Birdlife Australia's Capricornia branch was awarded $3000 to restore the habitats of the critically endangered Capricorn yellow chat in the region.

A report presented to councillors stated there were only 250 of these birds left in the wild and without adequate breeding habits they will continue to decline.

Multicultural Development Australia were awarded $2690 for the Tucker Time Food Rescue program to be started in Rockhampton.

The program works with local suppliers to collect edible food that would otherwise go to waste.

The food supports Certificate I Hospitality trainees and is distributed to not-for-profit organisations and disadvantaged people in the community.

The program aims to raise knowledge of food waste alternatives and to draw attention to the good work that can be done with food.

eco friendly rockhampton council rockhampton regional council tmbcouncil
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Gracemere's traffic problems get a $20 million ALP solution

    premium_icon Gracemere's traffic problems get a $20 million ALP solution

    Politics Congested road receives much needed duplication promise.

    Everything you need to know about Capricornia's candidates

    Everything you need to know about Capricornia's candidates

    Politics The big issues for Capricornia this election

    Early morning home invasion concerns local police

    premium_icon Early morning home invasion concerns local police

    Crime A young man has been left with head injuries

    PREDATOR: Conversations with a killer to find missing women

    premium_icon PREDATOR: Conversations with a killer to find missing women

    Crime The inside man on why he wanted to trap a serial killer