Rocky council's first grants for eco-friendly local projects

THE first programs funded by Rockhampton Regional Council's environmental and sustainability funding for community programs.

Council received three applications and have funded each initiative. Several other organisations expressed interest in submitting applications to future rounds.

Fitzroy Basin Association was awarded $3000 for a stormwater source reduction trial.

This would see litter traps (dubbed Drain Buddies) placed in known rubbish hot spots.

Data will be collected and analysed based on the litter intercepted by the devices and a key item will be targeted as part of a community behaviour change program.

The total program cost is estimated at $34,680.

Birdlife Australia's Capricornia branch was awarded $3000 to restore the habitats of the critically endangered Capricorn yellow chat in the region.

A report presented to councillors stated there were only 250 of these birds left in the wild and without adequate breeding habits they will continue to decline.

Multicultural Development Australia were awarded $2690 for the Tucker Time Food Rescue program to be started in Rockhampton.

The program works with local suppliers to collect edible food that would otherwise go to waste.

The food supports Certificate I Hospitality trainees and is distributed to not-for-profit organisations and disadvantaged people in the community.

The program aims to raise knowledge of food waste alternatives and to draw attention to the good work that can be done with food.