Rocky council's plan to attract more international students

PEOPLE around the world are catching on that our little slice of paradise in CQ is a great place to send to your kids to school.

An international education group consisting of 14 agents who promote international education opportunities toured the Rockhampton Grammar School's facilities yesterday as part of Advance Rockhampton's push to grow Central Queensland's share of international student market.

The delegation, hosted by Rockhampton Region Council with funding support from Trade and Investment Queensland, hoped to double the 240 international students currently hosted by the city.

Senior Executive of Trade and Investment Young Beamish said coinciding with the launch of their Study Rockhampton project (18 months in the making), this week's familiarisation tour would showcase the opportunities Rockhampton had to offer.

She said these agents had wide target markets stretching from Asia, right through to Latin America and Europe and they were initially focused on recruiting high school to university level students.

"Our world-class education institutes will obviously take centre stage but this tour is about so much more than that,” Ms Beamish said.

"It's about showcasing our way of life here in regional Queensland because we know that one of things international students want from studying here is an authentic Australian experience.

Rockhampton's beautiful weather, natural surrounds and a stable, safe environment were all lures Ms Bemish thought perfect for people looking beyond the capital cities.

One agent, Senior Education Consultant Chrissy Wong was impressed with her first visit to Rockhampton and couldn't wait to spread the good word about the region.

IMPRESSED DELEGATION: Senior Education Consultant Chrissy Wong , RGS Headmaster Phillip Mould, RRC Senior Executive Trade and Investment Officer Young Beamish. Allan Reinikka ROK180418aeducati

RGS Principal Phillip Moulds said they were looking build on their four current international enrolments to eventually host 30 students.

General Manager of Advance Rockhampton, Tony Cullen said the international education sector grew by 14 per cent in Queensland last financial year to be worth more than $4.1 billion (more than beef) - with Rockhampton's share approximately $9 million.

"With our strengths - CQ University, well-developed public, private and boarding school systems and a way of life which blends the best of country living with city life - we are well positioned to increase our share of international students,” Mr Cullen said.

He said this was one of Advance Rockhampton's key pillars of economic growth for our region.