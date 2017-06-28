Rocky council's record $117M spend, what's in it for you

Councillor Stephen Schwarten, Cr Rose Swadling, Cr Cherie Rutherford and Cr Tony Williams watch on as Mayor Margaret Strelow delivers the draft budget for 2015/16.

COUNCIL will splash a record $117 million on Rockhampton region capital works projects in the coming financial year.

The huge sum is the centrepiece of Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow's 2017/18 draft budget, which is expected to deliver a raft of "transformational projects".

Cr Strelow today said her draft budget would be one to "consolidate, deliver and transform the region".

"What the community will see delivered between the start and end of this new financial year will be staggering," Cr Strelow said.

"This is the year the community will see the fruits of the labour and planning of the past two budgets. This is the year that delivers on the ground for our community."

The huge capital works program includes a massive $31.7 million on roads, drainage and footpaths, and $18.5 million on water and sewerage infrastructure across the region.

Cr Strelow yesterday congratulated councillors during their ordinary meeting for delivering the largest spend on capital works in recent history throughout the 2016/17 financial year.

In the coming year, the community will also see the completion of the region's biggest transformational projects, including the Riverbank Redevelopment, stage three of Gracemere's Cedric Archer Park and what is spruiked as "Queensland's best playground" as part of the Kershaw Garden's redevelopment.

Other significant commitments include $2 million set aside to upgrade the airport runway.

Cr Strelow said Rockhampton's bid to become a FIFO hub for Adani's Carmichael Mine was also a "very bold and strategic move" for council's airport business.

"Our bid was critical in giving our community an opportunity that could see Rockhampton grow," she said.

The draft budget includes $285,000 to deliver a library in Gracemere, and under the State Government's Works for Queensland program, the new $1.06 million CBD streetscape in Mount Morgan will be delivered.

The crowning glory of the city - Rex Pilbeam's fine art collection - will also begin its journey to finding a new home in this budget.

The new cultural precinct that will be designed to give fitting prominence to our elegant Customs House will also house a social history museum and a keeping place for Darumbal stories.

A South Rockhampton Flood Levee has also been factored into council's spending over the coming financial year, signalling their strong commitiment to the flood mitigation project.

"Our 17/18 budget will have money for the appropriate flood levee applications and to make arrangements, such as lifting houses, with impacted properties," Cr Strelow said.

"We will also purchase the 'corridor'. The forward 18/19 budget has money to do the main drain and some flood valves.

"Approximately 13% of our urban footprint floods.

"This budget sets out a path that will see up to 70% of flooded properties within the city area made dry. I can't think of any other development that will achieve for the Rockhampton Region community what this single shift in attitude and outlook will do."

Cr Strelow said council "appreciates times are tough", and so old concessions have been expanded, and new ones introduced in response.

"Council will once again be one of the few Local Governments in Queensland to offer an above standard pensioner concession, the expanded concessions for clubs and community groups will continue as well as a new concession for Caravan Parks," Cr Strelow said.

"The budget delivers a raft of projects to make our Region more family friendly and vibrant, and we will also boldly take charge of the projects that will change our future and befit our role as a progressive city."