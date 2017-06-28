24°
News

Rocky council's record $117M spend, what's in it for you

Amber Hooker
| 28th Jun 2017 10:43 AM Updated: 11:40 AM
Councillor Stephen Schwarten, Cr Rose Swadling, Cr Cherie Rutherford and Cr Tony Williams watch on as Mayor Margaret Strelow delivers the draft budget for 2015/16.
Councillor Stephen Schwarten, Cr Rose Swadling, Cr Cherie Rutherford and Cr Tony Williams watch on as Mayor Margaret Strelow delivers the draft budget for 2015/16. Sophie Easey

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

COUNCIL will splash a record $117 million on Rockhampton region capital works projects in the coming financial year.

The huge sum is the centrepiece of Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow's 2017/18 draft budget, which is expected to deliver a raft of "transformational projects".

Cr Strelow today said her draft budget would be one to "consolidate, deliver and transform the region".

LISTEN | Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow's brief 2017/18 budget breakdown

 

 

 

 

"What the community will see delivered between the start and end of this new financial year will be staggering," Cr Strelow said.　

"This is the year the community will see the fruits of the labour and planning of the past two budgets. This is the year that delivers on the ground for our community."

The huge capital works program includes a massive $31.7 million on roads, drainage and footpaths, and $18.5 million on water and sewerage infrastructure across the region.

Cr Strelow yesterday congratulated councillors during their ordinary meeting for delivering the largest spend on capital works in recent history throughout the 2016/17 financial year.

In the coming year, the community will also see the completion of the region's biggest transformational projects, including the Riverbank Redevelopment, stage three of Gracemere's Cedric Archer Park and what is spruiked as "Queensland's best playground" as part of the Kershaw Garden's redevelopment.

Artist's impression of the new central play area in Kershaw Gardens (high-res) Photo contributed.
Artist's impression of the new central play area in Kershaw Gardens (high-res) Photo contributed. Photo contributed ROK240516kersh

Other significant commitments include $2 million set aside to upgrade the airport runway.

Cr Strelow said Rockhampton's bid to become a FIFO hub for Adani's Carmichael Mine was also a "very bold and strategic move" for council's airport business.

"Our bid was critical in giving our community an opportunity that could see Rockhampton grow," she said.

The draft budget includes $285,000 to deliver a library in Gracemere, and under the State Government's Works for Queensland program, the new $1.06 million CBD streetscape in Mount Morgan will be delivered.

Rockhampton Art Gallery Trust past chair Merilyn Luck OAM with Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne and Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow and the portrait of former Rockhampton mayor Rex Pilbeam inside the gallery's collection vault.
Rockhampton Art Gallery Trust past chair Merilyn Luck OAM with Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne and Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow and the portrait of former Rockhampton mayor Rex Pilbeam inside the gallery's collection vault. Contributed

The crowning glory of the city - Rex Pilbeam's fine art collection - will also begin its journey to finding a new home in this budget.

The new cultural precinct that will be designed to give fitting prominence to our elegant Customs House will also house a social history museum and a keeping place for Darumbal stories.　

A South Rockhampton Flood Levee has also been factored into council's spending over the coming financial year, signalling their strong commitiment to the flood mitigation project.

"Our 17/18 budget will have money for the appropriate flood levee applications and to make arrangements, such as lifting houses, with impacted properties," Cr Strelow said.

"We will also purchase the 'corridor'. The forward 18/19 budget has money to do the main drain and some flood valves.　

"Approximately 13% of our urban footprint floods.

"This budget sets out a path that will see up to 70% of flooded properties within the city area made dry. I can't think of any other development that will achieve for the Rockhampton Region community what this single shift in attitude and outlook will do."

Alignment map for the South Rockhampton Flood Levee, which reveals exactly where will be protected and where potential flood water may rise once the $60 million project is constructed.
Alignment map for the South Rockhampton Flood Levee, which reveals exactly where will be protected and where potential flood water may rise once the $60 million project is constructed.

Cr Strelow said council "appreciates times are tough", and so old concessions have been expanded, and new ones introduced in response.

"Council will once again be one of the few Local Governments in Queensland to offer an above standard pensioner concession, the expanded concessions for clubs and community groups will continue as well as a new concession for Caravan Parks," Cr Strelow said.　

"The budget delivers a raft of projects to make our Region more family friendly and vibrant, and we will also boldly take charge of the projects that will change our future and befit our role as a progressive city."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  adani budget 2017/18 capital works cedric archer park fifo gracemere kershaw gardens roadworks rockhampton rockhampton adani bid rockhampton airport rockhampton regional council

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

A CITY drenched in culture, Brisbane is again flaunting an arts and culture events calendar fit for a queen.

A whisky-lover's blueprint to Brisbane's best bars

Check out The Gresham for some old-school fine drops.

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Gutsy move: How Yeppoon business uses faeces to save lives

Gutsy move: How Yeppoon business uses faeces to save lives

New Yeppoon specialist clinic will be one of only three in Australia.

Man claims rogue fishermen threatened to throw him in Fitzroy

Mick Callow says people are fishing too close to the barrage.

Anglers have had enough of people "blatantly breaking the law”

Loads of CQ jobs as $80M mine hits major milestone

RESOURCES REVIVAL: The Mount Morgan Gold - Copper Project took a major step as the Rockhampton Regional Council signed off on the last local government approval needed.

$80M Mt Morgan mine project is "nearing the point of no return”.

Experts to reveal the 'ins and outs' of the South Rocky Flood Levee

Port Curtis landholder Matthew Neale studies the levee plan with Capricornia MP, Michelle Landry, mayor Margaret Strelow and RRC councillors Tony Williams, Drew Wickerson, Neil Fisher and Rose Swadling.

Engineers will lead a community forum for residents to learn more

Local Partners

Vital Queensland service needs your help

THEY help 40,000 people by providing more than 140 services. And now they need your help.

Tributes flow after respected Rockhampton woman dies

Social historian Dr Lorna McDonald has died aged 100. Dr McDonald was a respected historian who published 21 books focused on Rockhampton and Central Queensland history. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin

She published more than 20 books about the region's history

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

Mega guide of events on in CQ this weekend

FAMILY FUN: Archer Park Railway Museum will hold a family fun day on Sunday.

From country shows to food markets, there's something for everyone.

Game of Thrones: Crucial details you probably forgot

IT’S been a while since we’ve been to Westeros. But there are some crucial story points you need to remember before we head back there for season seven.

Mariah Carey: 'I don't know where the motherf---er is'

Mariah Carey interviewed on Israeli television

'He’s somewhere doing something'

Pregnant Serena Williams nude on cover of Vanity Fair

"My heart dropped. Like literally it dropped,”

Aussie comedian: 'I was given a 7% chance of living'

Comedian Fiona O'Loughlin

‘Oh my god, you’re alive?'

Wonder Woman sequel underway

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

IT’S no surprise plans are already underway for Wonder Woman 2.

MasterChef: Fish fry feast too much for Ipswich cook

Willowbank native Nicole Stevenson has been eliminated from MasterChef.

NICOLE Stevenson narrowly misses out on MasterChef's Top 10.

Thor on holiday: Chris Hemsworth is here!

If you didn't know who he was - you'd think he was a local

MAKE YOUR MOVE TODAY!!

83 Clifton Street, Berserker 4701

House 2 1 2 $160,000

This home defies conventionality, NEVER judge a book by its cover. This one should be looked at more closely. ITS CHEAP!! - Offering perspective BUYERS a chance...

CENTRAL LIFESTYLE!

23 Ingram Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 4 1 3 $269,000

Every detail has been thought of including room for DADS TOYS in the rear shed and mums garden under the large shady trees. This home has been in the family for...

CENTRAL LIFESTYLE!

23 Ingram Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 4 1 3 $269,000

Every detail has been thought of including room for DADS TOYS in the rear shed and mums garden under the large shady trees. This home has been in the family for...

60 Acre Oasis featuring a 3 Bedroom plus Office Family Homestead - Sheds - Fenced and only 5 minutes to Gracemere $779,000.00

123 Murphy Road, Kabra 4702

3 2 7 $779,000.00

Horse - Cattle - Animal lovers? or Privacy seekers - 60 acre property featuring a stunning classic homestead - Machinery Sheds - well fenced into 5 stock proof...

Tradies and Families look Closer

108 Stamford Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 2 2 $269,900

Step inside to DISCOVER a BIG home that is well laid out and OFFERS safe family living. Upstairs provides PRIVACY for the whole family. - If dad is after room for...

Tradies and Families look Closer

108 Stamford Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 2 2 $269,900

Step inside to DISCOVER a BIG home that is well laid out and OFFERS safe family living. Upstairs provides PRIVACY for the whole family. - If dad is after room for...

LOCATED at the TOP of the WORLD

26 Pacfic Vista Close, Pacific Heights 4703

Residential Land Impressive views, Spectacular scenery and fabulous Island vista await you at 26 ... $199,000

Impressive views, Spectacular scenery and fabulous Island vista await you at 26 Pacific Vista Close. - From the moment you walk on this land the LOVE story...

Ideal upstairs downstairs set up

1 Ruff Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $315,000

Two street access on 592m2 block… Enjoy PRIVACY, SECURITY and family get together at this well presented address. - WINNER of Norman Gardens best presented...

Boasting excellent location, FRENCHVILLE

204 Honour Street, Frenchville 4701

House 2 1 2 $225,000

This home offers VALUE in the low $200,000 bracket within walking distance to doctors, newsagents, vets and major shopping. - Entry through the large double...

Your Country Lifestyle Awaits

40 Angela Road, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 5 $499,000

Your country lifestyle begins as you meander down the driveway of this acre block amongst the trees and landscape gardens. Situated in popular Rockyview offering...

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Gateway opens to $3b Coast mega estate

VISION: An artist's impression of the Palmview development 'Harmony' and its linear park.

New road provides link from the past to the future

Major German supermarket set to open in southeast Queensland

German supermarket giant Kaufland is understood to have approached southeast Queensland councils about a possible distribution centre, which would kickstart the establishment of new supermarkets.

Supermarket giant Kaufland has its eyes firmly on Queensland.

Confident first half year for commercial property

SIGNS OF CONFIDENCE: A mixed-use site at 139 Eumundi Rd, Noosaville, was one of the outstanding results achieved in the year.

Sunshine Coast market showing strong signs for next five years

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!