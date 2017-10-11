Rocky council's 'strict' budget allows $15.5m Adani spend

DONE DEAL: Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Stelow with Adani Australia CEO Jeyakumar Janakaraj sign the MOU regarding the Charmichael Mine FIFO hub at Rockhampton Airport on Thursday.

DONE DEAL: Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Stelow with Adani Australia CEO Jeyakumar Janakaraj sign the MOU regarding the Charmichael Mine FIFO hub at Rockhampton Airport on Thursday. Chris Ison ROK051017cadani3

WITHDRAWING Adani's wad of cash will be a "minor impact” for Rockhampton Regional Council as Major Strelow assured the community its in a solid position.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow hailed council's strong financial management for allowing it to invest in Adani's Carmichael Mine.

The deal delivering more than 1,700 jobs for the Rockhampton Local Government area will cost the council $15.5m in exchange for these crucial jobs.

"Thanks to the hard work we have done, our strict financial discipline has allowed council to take a bold move,” she said.

"It will secure vital jobs for our community in what is one of the greatest generational opportunities we have ever seen.”

Despite the massive chunk taken out of council's bank account, Mayor Strelow said the loss will be recouped in additional landing fees, development applications and new rate revenue into the budget.

"This will more than balance the loss of interest,” she said.

Mayor Strelow said the agreement foreshadowed the possibility of securing more jobs for the mines development in exchange for an extra $3m, bringing the total investment to $18.5m.

She said despite confusion around the deals between Rockhampton and Townsville, both cities had agreed on the same funding although the north Queensland base had promoted higher job numbers.

"To be clear, we have the same deal in place however those triggers haven't been activated yet but if they are, we will of course welcome the opportunity to bring additional permanent, full-time jobs to Rockhampton on top of the 1,700 already secured,” she said.

Mayor Strelow also addressed The Morning Bulletin on the potential creation of a new council role to assist new Rocky residents settle in.

If Rockhampton won the bid, Mayor Strelow vowed to make sure all available jobs could be filled.

"Council will be a bit of a go-between for our community, assisting contractors and new residents settle in,” she said.

"This role will ensure that things run smoothly from the get-go, from keeping an eye on real-estate demand and liaising with the developers as people choose to make the Rockhampton Region their home.”