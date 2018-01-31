Rocky counter-terrorism forum focused on big event safety

WITH upwards of 80,000 visitors expected through the gates of Beef Australia 2018, safety is paramount for organisers and the community.

Guidelines for dealing with emergency situations in crowded places, like Beef Australia 2018, were the focus of a forum hosted by the Queensland Police Service on Wednesday.

Security and Counter Terrorism Group: The Security and Counter Terrorism Group held a ‘Crowded Places Forum’ at the Rockhampton Leagues Club.

Central Region Assistant Commissioner Alistair Dawson said the event was focused on safety in relation to counter-terrorism, but the strategies discussed could be applied to many situations.

"No one organisation, no one venue, no one person can do this on their own,” he said.

"It's about a team approach.

"It extends beyond terrorism and can include crushes, incidents where cars go through the front of a shop.

"It can go onto other things like a fire, where we need to move people rapidly away. There's a whole bunch of things this applies equally to.”

The forum, held at the Rockhampton Leagues Club, saw presentations by the state's security and counter-terrorism group to police, emergency services, venue owners and event organisers.

Asst Comm Dawson said there was no specific threats to Rockhampton, but it was important to recognise the potential impact on places which haven't traditionally been seen as targets.

"What we need to do is be aware the world is changing place and we need to be more aware of that and make sure we're moving with the times,” he said.