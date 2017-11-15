Rocky couple celebrates same-sex marriage milestone

LOVE WINS: Gemma Mann and her partner Debbie Gilson celebrated their wedding in 2012 and wait for it to be legally recognised after a 'yes' outcome.

GEMMA Mann and her partner Debbie Gilson have been waiting for the day they could be legally married.

And now their wish has been granted.

Gemma is a Rockhampton resident who identifies as a gay woman and says she and her partner are both celebrating after the result was handed down yesterday.

Gemma explained the importance of the outcome to her.

DREAM COME TRUE: Gemma Mann, 39, has longed for the day she could marry her partner, Debbie Gilson. Contributed

"Over so many years, after being treated differently, this is such a great thing for equality,” Gemma said yesterday.

The 39-year old believed the result will have a major impact on youth suicide because they would feel worthy and respected.

"I think having a law which discriminates against one section of the community really makes them feel like outsiders,” Gemma said.

"Changing it to include everyone equally sends a message that it is okay to be who you are, it gives everyone respect.”

Gemma and her partner wondered at times if marriage equality would be a reality for the LGBTIQ community in Australia.

However, she believed the country had come a long way in the last few years.

"Seeing other nations like New Zealand going ahead with it, the opinion is coming around,” Gemma said.

"Diversity does make us stronger and as we have shown today that the general population is certainly more accepting of the LGBTI community.”

Gemma wanted to thank everyone who had stood by her and Debbie along their journey.