Rocky couple creates a winter wonderland

WINTER WONDERLAND: Susan Begent beside her Christmas village which took her a total fo 36 hours to set up in her lounge in the lead up to the festive season.

IT'S safe to say Gordan and Susan Begent embody the spirit of Christmas.

When you walk through their front door, already you discover the house decked out in decorations which continues down the hallway and into the lounge room.

The Rockhampton couple had not created a Christmas display for two years; however, in the past three years, Susan has collected more items.

She said they had thought about making this year's display bigger and better.

And so they did.

It took a total of 36 hours to create their own winter wonderland.

"It is very intense and it hasn't been the same any single year,” Susan said.

Susan said her family have one particular step on their front stairs of the house where visitors sing out 'wow' as they first discover the display.

This year, they have added a ski slope to their collection and a chairlift to their display.

Their display, which can be seen by their front window has grown by a metre this year.

"It's like 3.8 metres long by 1.2 metres wide,” Susan said.

"I don't think it can get bigger unless we get a larger house.”

They have been decorating their house in Christmas for the past ten years.

"We started off with one small piece and it has grown from there,” she said.

Susan said decorating the house for the festive season has been her obsession.

Their displays have been popular within the Rockhampton community.

"I just love to see the kids' faces when they see it, even older people, teenagers, they all come up here and are amazed,” she said.

Susan and her husband are holding a gold coin donation with the funds raised going to the Charity Club for sick children.