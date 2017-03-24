Rocky couple making homes beautiful for 25 years

SIMPLY BEAUTIFUL: HB&Co's Ian Macfarlane and Susie Wall celebrate 25 years in business this year.

ALMOST every day we read of new businesses opening or old ones closing.

But one Rockhampton business approaching its 25th anniversary has managed to ride the highs and lows of unpredictable fluctuations in the market.

Ian Macfarlane is almost Rockhampton retail royalty and the shop he owns is one of the city's favourites.

He and his wife, Susie Wall bought furniture store, Home Beautiful in 2002 and through a process of refreshing the brand, HB&Co was born.

Ian says he learned about retailing by osmosis. His great, great uncle was James Stewart who opened East St's iconic department store in 1862.

As a child, Stewart's was owned by Ian's father and it was there the familiarity of retail first took hold.

Like Susie, Ian lived and worked overseas for many years, in client management for a large accounting firm in Poland and as sales manager in a London IT firm where he saved enough to buy his own businesses at home in Rockhampton.

How has HB&Co survived for so long, where others have failed?

"It has been a relentless devotion,” Ian said.

"We've sacrificed a fair amount to keep the business alive but I think we've been able to adjust and adapt quickly where maybe some other businesses have not.

"We've stuck to a standard and resisted the temptation at times to bring in a cheaper product.

"That may be the one thing that has kept us ticking along.”

HB&Co is built on the repeat business of loyal customers and a commitment to materials and styles that reflect the Central Queensland lifestyle.

Rockhampton is a smaller centre that borders a rural area, surrounded by flora and fauna and with a very outdoors lifestyle.

"When we initially took over the shop we changed the way we went about sourcing furniture,” Ian said.

"The big thing we noticed was the furniture available to buy was largely made to a generic world standard.

"It lacked relevance to where we live here so it became evident that we had to choose designs and materials that suit where we live, to bring the outside in.

"There's a unique styling here so essentially so we worked with furniture makers to have pieces made for us using natural materials.”

The slow, steady approach has served the business well for 25 years, protecting it from the big fluctuations

It remained steady during the heights of the mining boom and when that levelled off, it continued to remain steady.

"Repeat business is everything to us,” Ian said.

"We rely on people having a good experience, usually just adding one piece at a time.”