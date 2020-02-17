Rocky couple secures tickets to sold-out Big Red Bash

ROCKHAMPTON business owners Trish and Jeff Winter are one of 25 groups who were picked to be able to purchase special fire relief tickets to the sold-out 2020 Big Red Bash in Birdsville.

Every cent raised from the sale of the additional 25 tickets will be contributed to a $100,000 donation from the Big Red Bash to fire relief ­efforts.

This donation has been made to the Red Cross and the Salvation Army Bushfire ­appeals.

Mrs Winter, who owns CommsCentre Business Technologies with her husband, said they were both ecstatic and quite surprised when they found out they would be going to this year’s event in July.

“My husband and I have attended one Big Red Bash in the past and it was fantastic, we thoroughly enjoyed ourselves,” she said.

“We actually had tried to buy tickets to go but couldn’t get them because they had sold out.

“We saw on Facebook they were giving away an extra few tickets so we thought we would put our hat in the ring to try and get it and blow me down my name came out.”

The additional 25 packages were sold on January 15 priced at $2000 and included special extra benefits of a two-day early entry pass, a prime allocated campsite near the front and a Big Red Bash festival poster signed by the artists.

Mrs Winter said the main reason they put their names in the draw for the extra tickets was because the cost would be contributed to the Big Red Bash’s $100,000 donation for bush fire relief.

“When we saw that all proceeds were going towards a don­ation to the bush fire relief, as a business, we wanted to support that,” she said.

“I can’t even begin to fathom what the people who lost everything are going through and it’s a great feeling to know we’ve helped in some way.”

Mrs Winter said she was looking forward to a good couple of days off.

“We don’t get the opportunity to do too many holidays, so we are looking forward to this,” she said.

“We are most looking forward to the bands and live music. The atmosphere is ­really good.

“You also get to meet a variety of people who are all very friendly. It’s going to be a good relaxing trip.”

2020 will see the biggest ever line-up of iconic Aussie rock acts take to the stage when a slew of Oz music legends hit Outback Queensland’s Simpson Desert.

Headliner Paul Kelly will be joined by a festival-record 19 Australian music greats, including Tim Finn, John Williamson, Kate Ceberano, Ian Moss, Shannon Noll, Dragon, The Radiators, Mi Sex, Wendy Matthews, Thirsty Merc, Marc Gable, Glenn Shorrock, Caitlin Shadbolt and more.

The much-loved event also plays host to a world record breaking Nutbush dance challenge, Australian Outback Air Guitar Championships, Fashions in the Desert and the RFDS Bashville Drags fun-run, which sees festivalgoers race a 500-metre dirt course donned in colourful drag outfits.

For more information, go to www.bigredbash.com.au