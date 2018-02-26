Rocky couple venture to the 'end of the world' and beyond

L-R Cameron Wust and Chris Galinovic will be trekking the Camino de Santiago trail next month.

CHRIS Galinovic and her partner Cameron Wust are about to undertake the journey of a lifetime.

On March 18, the Rockhampton pair will be jetting off to walk an ancient pilgrimage trek, named the Camino de Santiago.

They will began their nearly 900km walk at St Jean-Pied-de-Port near Biarritz, France, and will walk the Camino Frances route 780km to Santiago, in north-west Spain.

The Camino de Santiago trail is nearly 900kms long.

In Santiago, they will reach their destination at the tomb of St James, a disciple of Jesus.

"People come from everywhere to walk to the church to pray at the tomb and there are lots of different trails of different lengths that join at different places,” Ms Galinovic said.

The famous walk is largely considered a spiritual awakening, with many people tackling the distance for religious or personal spiritual reasons.

"It's more spiritual for me and to just get away from life as we know it,” Ms Galinovic said.

"We're constantly ruled by the clock, appointments, classes and things.

"We will be free of time constraints and will be connecting with nature and meeting people and immersing ourselves in a different place and culture.

"It will be a journey of self reflection as well as the physical aspects like walking, trying different foods, seeing the way people lived and learning the history.”

Both avid walkers, Holistic Health owner Ms Galinovic and The Cathedral College teacher, Mr Wust, have tackled many treks before.

Ms Galinovic travelled to Peru last May where she visited many different places, and also ventured to Machu Pichu, the Amazon jungle, Lake Titikaka and Mount Everest base camp.

Mr Wust also trekked Everest and the Kokoda trail.

A section of the Camino Trail is one of the world's great walks. sollafune

"When we first went to Everest and went to the Himalayas four years ago, I'd just started my business [Holistic Health],” Ms Galinovic said.

"It was a leap of faith to go away and trust it would be here when we got back.”

However, when they did return, they discovered that although life at home remained the same, their whole perception on life had changed.

"I realised there's more to life and although I love my business and do what I'm passionate about, there was a case of what else is out there?” Ms Galinovic said.

When a number of friends mentioned the Camino de Santiago trail, Ms Galinovic decided to do a bit of research, and very soon, both she and her partner were enamoured by the possibility of what a trip like this could offer them.

The trip itself will be 35 days of walking, and the couple are preparing by taking care of their health and fitness, do regular walks with their backpacks and picking up a bit of Spanish.

They will travel through many different landscapes such as the "Pyrenees, the Meseta, wild, deserted hills, dense eucalyptus forests, the Galicia and the rocky Atlantic Coast”.

"We're hoping to go to a place called Camino Finisterre, which means 'the end of the world,” Mr Wust said.

"When we're walking it's a 6km circuit in an hour.

"When when we're trekking we drop back to half that pace. If you want to smash it out you can do a couple of hours a day but the point is the reflect and meditate and enjoy... rather than pushing to break 30km a day.

"It'll possibly be coming out of winter.. the weather can work against us a bit.”

Mr Wust said there will be roughly 5000 people at the beginning of the trip, as they are going at a "quieter time”.

In summer, there can be up to 50,000 people walking the Camino de Santiago at a time.

"When you hustle and bustle you're literally competing to get to the next level and competing to get a bed,” Mr Wust said.

"We'll face a slightly different problem: not all hostels will be open as there won't be as many people on the trail.

"Most of the walk will be long, flat and dry with some high altitude but mostly tedious.

"People say they struggle on these sections because it's all the same but we're both experienced at working and will meditate and think one thought at a time.”

To Mr Wust, sometimes the most challenging parts of the journey are often the "funny things in a few years' time”.

Seashells are also seen as the sign of the pilgrims and will be carried by the couple along with the other trekkers as they permit entry to hostels that only accommodate 'pilgrims'.

They will also have their 'pilgrim's passport' stamped every day to validate their walk for each day.

"And when you get to the church at the end, you will get a proper form to say you did the Camino,” Mr Wust said.

The couple will return from their journey on May 20.