Rocky couple 's crazy life juggling baby with prestigious job

FOR CQUniversity students Elisha Habermann and Karl Ogier, every day is a finely tuned balancing act of study, attending lectures - and nappy changes.

When they're not full-time parents to their eight-month-old daughter, Luthien, Elisha and Karl are pursuing several areas of study, including Bachelor of Education degrees.

So how do they manage to cope with such a busy schedule? Through support from each other and support from CQUniversity staff.

"(Karl) keeps me sane," Elisha said.

"She does her uni work during the day and then I do mine late at night," Karl said.

For CQUniversity students Elisha Habermann and Karl Ogier, every day is a finely tuned balancing act of study, attending lectures â€" and nappy changes. unknown

Elisha was pregnant with Luthien when she completed her Diploma of Visual Arts. She is still completing her Bachelor of Digital Media alongside her Bachelor of Education (Secondary).

Given they are both studying teaching, the couple share parenting duties when they attend lectures.

On weekends Elisha's other two children help out around the house and with Luthien, freeing up valuable study time.

Karl and Elisha said they had a five-year plan to stay in Rockhampton and complete their studies. Both hope to find employment as high school teachers in the future.

Elisha and Karl both believed it was possible to be a parent and still have study and career aspirations.

"They have the most amazing parents' room (on the Rockhampton North campus) near the refectory," Elisha said.

"It's a very inclusive environment, the lecturers are very supportive.

"It is challenging, but it is workable - you can be a parent and study too. The uni is flexible and have workarounds for breastfeeding mums."