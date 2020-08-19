ROCKY COURT LIST: Names appearing in Magistrates Court today

HERE is the Rockhampton Magistrates Court list for today, Wednesday August 19.

In order of name, room and time.

Accoom, Damien Ross, Mr 1 9:00AM

Aiken, Laura Jane 1 9:00AM

Alberts, William James, Mr 1 2:00PM

Allen, Gary Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM

Anderson, Roslyn Effie Pearl 3 9:00AM

Arafa, Ahmed 1 2:00PM

Argow, Parri 1 9:00AM

Atkinson, Scott Aaron 1 9:00AM

Baker, Bradley Andrew 1 2:00PM

Baker, Darren Lee, Mr 3 9:00AM

Baker, Matthew John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Barrett, Liam Connor 3 9:00AM

Barsah, Mislaam Lewis 1 2:00PM

Baty, James Richard 1 9:00AM

Blackman, Clay Marcus 1 9:00AM

Bloomfield, Anthony James 1 9:00AM

Boyd, Tony Robert Luke 1 2:00PM

Brack, Ethan John 1 9:00AM

Broomhall, Trevor-John 1 2:00PM

Brown, Justin John 1 9:00AM

Brownless, Katy Margaret 1 2:00PM

Buckle, Richard Alfred 1 9:00AM

Bulsey, Robert William 3 2:00PM

Burns, Clinton John 1 9:00AM

Butler, Travez Henderson George, Mr 1 9:00AM

Charlton-Little, Jason 1 9:00AM

Cochrane, Chantelle Simone, Miss 1 9:00AM

Collins, Andrew John 1 9:00AM

Conway, Kelly John 1 9:00AM

Cross, Nicholas Frank Thomas 1 2:00PM

Darkin, Ezekial Dion, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dern, Zachary Alexander 1 8:30AM

Dimech, Bronwyn Leah 1 9:00AM

Donnelly, Simon James 1 2:00PM

Doyle, James Gerald William 1 9:00AM

Doyle, Victor Joseph 1 9:00AM

Drummond, Donald Neville 1 2:00PM

Duncan, Melavi Roy 1 9:00AM

Edmund, Sharlene Dianne 1 9:00AM

Edwards, Ashleigh Kate 1 9:00AM

Evans, Graham Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM

Feltl, Corey Nicholas, Mr 1 2:00PM

Flanders, Virginia Beverley Lee 1 8:30AM

Flanders, Virginia Beverley Lee 1 9:00AM

Foreman, Kevin Timothy 1 2:00PM

Frousheger, Tyson Daune 1 9:00AM

Geesu, Lyall John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gilliland, Nigel John 1 2:00PM

Gordon, Alexander James 1 9:00AM

Graham, Beau Anthony 1 2:00PM

Hardwick, Michelle Lisa 1 2:00PM

Harris, Lesley John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hartwick, Christian Dee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Heumiller, Frederick Thomas John, Mr 1 2:00PM

Heumiller, Frederick Thomas John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hill, Eddie 3 10:00AM

Hiscox, Robert Conrad 1 9:00AM

Hurrell, Felix Alexander, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hutchinson, Jamie Liam 1 2:00PM

Jenkinson, Lachlan William 1 9:00AM

Johnson, Keith William 1 2:00PM

Jones, Codey Cliff 1 2:00PM

Jonsen, Shiann Rhiannon 1 2:00PM

Judd, Wyatt Thomas Chapman 1 9:00AM

Kanak, Joshua James Carrier, Mr 3 10:00AM

Kane, Caleb Clayton 1 2:00PM

Kennedy, Jackie Crossan 1 9:00AM

Ketchup, Paul James Rodney 1 2:00PM

Koraba, Tara Dane 1 9:00AM

Krafft, Cody James 1 9:00AM

Laidlaw, Nathan Andrew Mark, Mr 3 2:00PM

Latham, Todd Henry Irwin, Mr 1 2:00PM

Little, Leighton Cameron, Mr 1 2:00PM

Machno, Eli 1 2:00PM

Marshall, Dillon Colin, Mr 1 2:00PM

Mcarthur, Leonie Melissa Maree R, Miss 1 9:00AM

Mccabe, Dale Ashley 1 9:00AM

Mcdonald, James Geoffrey 1 9:00AM

Mchugh, Joshua Robert, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mcinerney, Stewart Henry Michael Steven, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mckinley, Noeline Joyce 3 9:00AM

Millar, Michael John 1 2:00PM

Montanari, Paul Thomas 1 9:00AM

Monteath, Jesse Nathaniel 1 8:30AM

Moore, John Alfred, Mr 1 2:00PM

O’Brien, Shane Joseph, Mr 1 9:00AM

Pearce, Kelly Shane, Mr 1 9:00AM

Pender, Kane Trevor William, Mr 3 9:00AM

Potbury, David Paul 1 9:00AM

Randall, De-Elle Shae, Miss 1 2:00PM

Remynse, Breahna Siahn 1 2:00PM

Ricks, Marcus Scott 1 2:00PM

Roberts, Jake William 1 9:00AM

Robertson, Michael 1 9:00AM

Roginson, Gregory Ronald 1 2:00PM

Roginson, Gregory Ronald 1 9:00AM

Ross, Kaleb William Thomas 1 2:00PM

Rouse, Joel Lawrence, Mr 1 2:00PM

Rumpf, Tony James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Ryan, Shaun David 1 9:00AM

Saltner-Garrett, Tyreik Lloyd 1 9:00AM

Savelli, Remo Alberto, Mr 1 9:00AM

Schuh, Nicholas Craig, Mr 1 9:00AM

Schutze, Megan Michelle, Miss 1 9:00AM

Scofield, Ashley Rose 1 9:00AM

Smith, Daniel Fredrick 1 2:00PM

Songoro, James Dane 1 9:00AM

Stuart, Saphia Theresa 1 9:00AM

Sunley, Edward Craig 1 2:00PM

Svensen, Cheynne Troy, Mr 1 9:00AM

Thomas, Rodney Harold 1 9:00AM

Tucker, Jayden Russell 1 9:00AM

Tyson, Peter 1 9:00AM

Weeks, Christopher William 1 2:00PM

Weldon, Michael Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

West, Shaun Michael 1 2:00PM

White, James Kelvin 1 2:00PM

White, James Kelvin, Mr 1 2:00PM

White, Richard Jason, Mr 1 2:00PM

Wilkie, Ernest Jack, Mr 1 9:00AM

Williams, Alice Betsy 3 9:00AM

Williams, Blake Andrew 1 9:00AM

Williams, Isaac Patrick James 1 8:30AM

Winzer, Hannah Jane 1 2:00PM

Wong, Wai Han 1 2:00PM

Wooler, Shane Michael Clifford 1 2:00PM

Wovat, Aaron Jamahl 1 2:00PM

